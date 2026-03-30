Ordination and Installation of The Reverend Beatrice D’Angelo Scheduled | Celebrating the Call

The Reverend Beatrice D'Angelo, Graduate of Emmanuel Lutheran Global Seminary

Celebrating the Call of Beatrice D’Angelo MDiv and her forthcoming ELCA Ordination & Installation as Pastor of The Lamb of God/Cordero de Dios Lutheran Church

Beatrice is a unique gift to the church. During her years of formation at Emmanuel Lutheran Global Seminary, we have seen her grow and expand this rare blend of giftedness.” — The Rev. Dr. Richard Bliese, President of Emmanuel Lutheran Global Seminary

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emmanuel Lutheran Global Seminary is excited and happy to announce that Beatrice D’Angelo, a graduate of our Master of Divinity program, has accepted a Call to serve as the Lead Pastor of Lamb of God/Cordero de Dios Lutheran Church in Haines City, Florida. Ms. D’Angelo completed her pastoral residency at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Naples, FL and served as the Director of Recruiting for our seminary. We know she is prepared and equipped to enter the public ministry of the Church.Ordination and InstallationThe ordination of Beatrice D’Angelo as a pastor for the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America will take place on April 11 at 2:00 PM. Immediately following her ordination, she will be installed as the Lead Pastor for the Lamb of God/Cordero de Dios Lutheran Church. Both ceremonies will serve as a testament to her dedication to the Gospel and her readiness to shepherd a multicultural Lutheran congregation. The Church is located at 901 Scenic Hwy, Haines City, FL 33844 and is a congregation of the Florida-Bahamas Synod of the ELCA. All are welcome!Our Seminary CelebratesThe faculty and administration of Emmanuel Lutheran Global Seminary rejoice at the wisdom and discernment shown by the call committee of the church. The Holy Spirit has guided this congregation to a competent, faithful leader who will serve with integrity. We celebrate with Beatrice D’Angelo as she begins this significant next chapter in her service. It is a joy to witness our graduates follow their Call to serve the Body of Christ in such a vital capacity.A Message from Seminary Leadership“Beatrice is a unique gift to the church. During her years of formation at Emmanuel Lutheran Global Seminary, we have seen her grow and expand this rare blend of giftedness,” says The Rev. Dr. Richard Bliese, President of Emmanuel Lutheran Global Seminary. “I can't wait to see how the Spirit uses her leadership and passion to promote the gospel and serve the Lutheran community.”Howard Isaacson, CEO, added: “The success of our graduates filling empty pulpits in Florida is a validation of our service to the Church and our founders’ vision. As our graduates demonstrate the value and uniqueness of our programs, prospective students inquire and enroll, thus increasing the value we offer to the Florida-Bahamas Synod and the Lutheran Church.”Join This JourneyStudents, alumni, partners, grantors, donors, supporters and new friends are invited to celebrate with Beatrice and join us in supporting Beatrice and others. Together, we will equip more pastors to serve our diverse communities, reversing the decline in the number of ordained pastors actively serving.About Emmanuel Lutheran Global SeminaryEmmanuel Lutheran Global Seminary, formerly Emmanuel Academies, is a Florida-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 2017 to address the urgent shortage of equipped, capable pastors through the delivery of pastoral education that is accessible, relevant, and sustainable. These programs allow students to earn a Master of Divinity or Doctor of Ministry flexibly, on their schedule and from any location, without compromising their secular careers, family life, or financial stability. Through the utilization of technology, mentor teams, diverse cohorts, parish pastors and the local church, we have reinvented and improved the formation of pastors to serve their local communities. Our degree programs are delivered in partnership with Kairos University of Sioux Falls, SD. Visit us at www.ELGS.org

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