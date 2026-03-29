Sedifly Unveils Strategic Admissions Framework to Navigate Global Shifts in University Selectivity

Sedifly debuts "Aptitude Over Interest" framework with 100% of students accepted to at least one of their top five college choices.

Our mission is to move away from ‘random' extracurriculars and toward an organic, skill-based profile showcasing a student's unique personality.” — Mr. Joash Lee

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, March 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As students across the globe await the results of an increasingly volatile university application cycle, Sedifly has officially launched its hallmark strategic admissions framework. This builds on its industry-leading student outcomes where 100% of its students got into at least one of their top five choices. Thus far, Sedifly’s Strategists have helped students secure acceptances to schools such as Harvard, Stanford, MIT, Oxford, Cambridge, and beyond.The launch was marked by the successful execution of two cornerstone events on March 15: a Profile Building Workshop at The Cocoon Space, Orchard and a private dinner at KOMA Singapore, Marina Bay Sands for GREENHOUSE by Sedifly students, Sedifly’s premier program. Collectively, the events signal Sedifly’s fast-growing footprint in Southeast Asia, designed to equip high-achieving students with a sophisticated, data-driven toolkit to navigate the unprecedented competition at some of the world’s most prestigious institutions.A Climate of Unprecedented SelectivityThe urgency of this strategic pivot is underscored by a “triple storm” of factors that have pushed acceptance rates at elite universities to historic lows. Recent data indicates that the 2024-25 cycle saw Ivy League institutions such as Harvard and Columbia admit fewer than 4% of applicants. Simultaneously, the UK’s UCAS data reflects a significant surge in international applications for oversubscribed “G5” institutions, with high-tariff institutions seeing double-digit growth in applicant volume against stagnant seat counts.This hyper-competitive environment has been further complicated by the return of standardized testing requirements at major US schools and the introduction of more focused, multi-question application formats in the UK. In Singapore, while the demand for international education remains resilient, students are increasingly seeking specialized guidance to bridge the gap between their profiles and the rigorous expectations of admissions committees.“Identifying your intended major is merely the first step; the true differentiator lies in the surgical mapping of core transferable skills to your activities to ensure you don’t just meet requirements, but exceed the intellectual threshold expected by top-tier faculty,” said Sedifly’s Vice President of Student and Career Development, an alumnus of the University of Cambridge with over a decade of pedagogical experience.A central highlight of the workshop was the introduction of Sedifly’s proprietary “Aptitude Over Interest" framework. The session challenged traditional advice by arguing that "interests" are often volatile and subject to external trends during adolescence.In contrast, the framework emphasizes identifying a student’s innate, core transferable skills — such as logical reasoning, quantitative analysis, or rhetorical eloquence — which develop more linearly.By mapping these aptitudes to the specific requirements of popular disciplines like Finance, Computer Science, and Medicine, students can build their profiles organically rather than through a series of disconnected extracurricular activities.The framework has already yielded great outcomes. A handful of Sedifly’s recent cohort of students had received rejections from all schools during their first round of applications on their own, but after working with Sedifly’s team during the subsequent application year, all of these students secured at least two offers from Global Top 20 universities such as UC Berkeley and The University of Chicago.Engaging Singapore’s Next Generation of LeadersThe workshop drew an audience of students and parents from Years 8 to 11 across Singapore’s leading international schools, junior colleges, and polytechnics, with more than 50 participants. This was followed by the GREENHOUSE private dinner, which hosted an additional 30 participants. These events featured deep-dive comparisons of US versus UK admission requirements, highlighting how the US prioritizes holistic, “spiky” themes while the UK focuses on academic mastery and hyper-specialized depth.Participants engaged in hands-on exercises to audit their portfolios, identifying the “gap” between their current trajectory and a competitive profile for their target major. These exercises culminated in 1-on-1 consultations with Sedifly’s admissions experts, where students received immediate, actionable feedback on their 2026/27 cycle strategy.Redefining the Student Narrative“Our mission is to move away from the culture of ‘random' extracurriculars and toward an organic, skill-based profile that allows a student's unique personality to be the primary driver of their success,” said Mr. Joash Lee , Founder and CEO of Sedifly from Columbia University.The diversity of consultations reflected the rising ambition of Singapore-based applicants across a wide array of fields, ranging from Marine Biology to Finance. One notable engagement involved a National Serviceman seeking to strategize a transfer application to elite US finance programs while simultaneously preparing to retake his A-Level examinations.“We believe every student has unique strengths and shouldn’t follow a prescribed pathway. At Sedifly, we’ve helped students from unconventional backgrounds secure offers to top universities globally and are committed to helping students navigate college admissions with greater clarity and confidence,” said Sedifly’s Country Manager, Singapore.A year 9 student at the workshop added: “I’ve often been told that getting into Ivy League or Oxbridge schools requires a specific formula — from the number of activities to how projects should be structured. Sedifly’s approach was refreshing because it focuses on individuality and building a profile that reflects who we are rather than taking a ‘cookie-cutter’ approach.”As the global academic landscape becomes more dynamic and research-focused, Sedifly remains committed to providing the structured, high-level strategy required for students to not only gain admission but also thrive in their future careers.About Sedifly:Sedifly is a global EdTech firm based in Singapore helping students access top colleges through mentorship-driven admissions strategy, academic enrichment, and long-term profile development.Visit www.sedifly.com for more information.

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