Inner Healing Medical Welcomes Nurse Practitioner Ziesl Maayan in Boston

Inner Healing Medical, a functional and integrative medicine clinic serving the Boston metro area

Waltham-based Inner Healing Medical expands its integrative and functional medicine team to meet growing demand for personalized healthcare in Greater Boston.

WALTHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inner Healing Medical , an integrative and functional medicine practice serving patients across Greater Boston, today announced the addition of Nurse Practitioner Ziesl Maayan, MSN, NP, to its clinical team. The expansion comes as demand for functional and integrative medicine continues to grow across the Boston region, with more patients seeking personalized care that addresses the root causes of illness.Inner Healing Medical provides integrative primary care that combines modern medical science with functional medicine and holistic approaches to wellness. Located in Waltham, Massachusetts, the practice serves patients throughout Greater Boston, including Lexington, Belmont, Newton, Weston, Concord, and Cambridge.Ziesl brings more than a decade of experience in primary care, working with diverse patient populations across a variety of clinical settings. She earned both her Bachelor of Science in Nursing and Master of Science in Nursing from Regis College and has experience in primary care and urgent care.In addition to her clinical background, Ziesl has pursued specialized training in functional medicine, holistic healthcare, and gastroenterology, allowing her to take a comprehensive approach to patient care that focuses on identifying the underlying causes of illness.At Inner Healing Medical, Ziesl will work with patients to develop personalized care plans focused on improving metabolic health, gut health, hormonal balance, and overall well-being. Her approach emphasizes collaboration with patients to understand their health goals and create sustainable strategies for long-term wellness.“Ziesl brings a thoughtful and compassionate approach to medicine that aligns beautifully with the philosophy of our practice,” said Dr. Marianela Lavena, physician and founder of Inner Healing Medical. “She shares our commitment to listening deeply to patients and helping them address the root causes of illness so they can achieve lasting health.”Inner Healing Medical operates a membership-based model that allows clinicians to spend more time with patients and provide personalized care plans. The practice integrates functional medicine, lifestyle medicine, and mind-body approaches to support healing and disease prevention.The addition of Maayan reflects the practice’s continued growth as more individuals in Greater Boston seek personalized medical care that addresses the deeper drivers of chronic health issues rather than simply managing symptoms.About Inner Healing MedicalInner Healing Medical is an integrative medical practice based in Waltham, Massachusetts, offering personalized primary care and functional medicine services. The practice combines conventional medicine with lifestyle medicine, functional medicine, and mind-body approaches to help patients restore balance, prevent disease, and achieve long-term wellness. Inner Healing Medical serves patients throughout Greater Boston and surrounding communities.

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