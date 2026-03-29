Schmidt Glass Company Expands Mobile Glass Service Area to Sarasota and Venice, Florida

ARCADIA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Schmidt Glass Company is proud to announce the expansion of its mobile service area to now include Sarasota and Venice. This service area expansion allows customers in Sarasota County to receive professional glass repair and replacement services with the convenience of mobile service when available.

Schmidt Glass Company provides a wide range of glass services including windshield repair, windshield replacement, complete auto glass replacement, ADAS recalibration support, residential window glass repair, foggy window glass replacement, RV glass repair, and custom shower glass installation.

With the expansion into Sarasota and Venice, Schmidt Glass Company is making it easier for local residents, commuters, and seasonal visitors to get fast and dependable glass service without needing to travel to a shop.

"We're excited to bring our mobile service to Sarasota and Venice," said a representative of Schmidt Glass Company. "These communities continue to grow, and many residents prefer the convenience of having professional glass service completed at their home or workplace whenever possible."

Sarasota and Venice are two of the most active and expanding areas in Southwest Florida. By extending mobile service to these communities, Schmidt Glass Company aims to better serve customers who need quick response for damaged windshields, broken auto glass, or residential glass repair needs.

Services now available in Sarasota and Venice include:

- Windshield chip repair and windshield replacement

- Mobile auto glass repair and replacement

- Door glass, back glass, and quarter glass replacement

- Sunroof and panoramic roof glass replacement

- ADAS windshield camera recalibration support

- Residential broken window glass replacement

- Foggy insulated window glass replacement

- Custom frameless shower doors and shower glass enclosures

- RV glass repair and replacement

Schmidt Glass Company also works with most major insurance providers and can assist customers with auto glass insurance claims. In the state of Florida, windshield replacement is often covered with no deductible when comprehensive coverage applies.

Schmidt Glass Company remains committed to providing quality workmanship, reliable service, and convenient mobile solutions throughout Southwest Florida.

About Schmidt Glass Company:

Schmidt Glass Company is a Florida-based glass service provider specializing in auto glass repair and replacement, residential glass repair, RV glass services, heavy equipment glass replacement, and custom shower glass installation. The company is dedicated to professional craftsmanship and dependable customer service across Southwest Florida.

For additional information or to schedule service, contact Schmidt Glass Company directly.

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