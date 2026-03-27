Take care of your health with VA digital care resources

VA offers digital care resources to help you get through the winter and beyond

Winter’s seasonal illnesses and challenging weather conditions can make managing your health care more difficult. VA digital care resources can help you stay on top of your health, regardless of where you are and what it looks like outside.

Feeling under the weather?

With new strains of COVID-19 and flu emerging every winter, it’s important to protect yourself from severe illness, and to be prepared if you do get sick.

If you don’t feel well, VA is here to help. Use the VA Health Chat app to ask VA staff members questions about non-life-threatening health concerns and get answers in real time—no need to travel to a VA facility. VA Health Chat even allows you to refill VA prescriptions and manage VA appointments, all from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

Snowed in?

Winter weather can mean low visibility and slick roads, making driving more dangerous, especially for older Veterans. These conditions can make getting to your VA appointments nearly impossible.

With VA Video Connect, VA’s secure videoconferencing app, there is no need to risk unnecessary travel. VA Video Connect allows you to meet with your VA provider from the comfort of home. Appointments on VA Video Connect give you the same high-quality experience as an in-person appointment, with unmatched convenience and privacy.

Check with your VA care team about virtual appointment options.

Traveling?

If you’re traveling, you don’t have to worry about falling behind on your health—VA has you covered. With My HealtheVet on VA.gov, VA’s online patient portal, you can track your vaccination history, manage VA prescription refills and appointments, and send secure messages to your VA provider.

If you need medication in advance of travel, you should notify your VA care team as soon as possible, preferably 4 to 6 weeks before you depart.

Talk to your VA care team or visit the VA App Store to learn more about VA’s digital care resources.