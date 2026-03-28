Dr. Margaret Craighill: A trailblazer in military and Veteran medicine

Pioneering leadership that transformed women’s roles in military medicine

When the United States entered World War II in December 1941, women across the nation mobilized to support the war effort. Among them was trailblazer Margaret Craighill, a physician who left her role as dean of the Woman’s Medical College of Pennsylvania to serve her country in uniform.

Breaking barriers as the Army’s first woman doctor

Craighill made history as the first woman doctor to receive a military commission. In this groundbreaking role she was charged with inspecting the field conditions of women serving in the Army and ensuring their medical and welfare needs were met. She served as the women’s consultant to the Army surgeon general, leading the Women’s Health and Welfare Unit and setting standards for the health care of members of the Women’s Army Corps.

Advancing care for women Veterans in VA

After World War II, General Omar Bradley recommended Craighill for a new post with the then-named Veterans Administration (now the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs). In 1946 she became one of the first consultants on medical care for women Veterans—the first position of its kind in VA history. In this capacity she worked with specialists across VA hospitals and advocated for the expansion of women physicians in the system.

Under her leadership, the first 10 women doctors were appointed to serve in VA hospitals, bringing expertise that helped ensure female Veterans’ care met the highest standards. Her work also influenced early policy discussions on the status and care of women in federal service, contributing to developments such as the Defense Advisory Committee on Women in the Services in the early 1950s.

A lasting legacy of service and innovation

Always focused on improving care, Craighill described her mission modestly as offering “some suggestions on the care of women patients,” yet her contributions had lasting impact. She continued to champion women’s health and service long after the war.

Dr. Margaret Craighill died in 1977 at the age of 78, leaving behind a legacy of service, innovation and expanded opportunity for women in medicine and Veterans’ health care.

As we reflect on Women’s History Month, it’s vital to acknowledge not just the institutional history of Veteran care, but the women whose compassion, leadership and advocacy shaped it at every level.