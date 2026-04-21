OG Acquisitions Outlines Integrated Platform Connecting Venture Investing, Wealth Management, and Tax Planning

While most financial firms compete in a single lane, OG Acquisitions is building something the industry has rarely seen: a fully integrated platform

The wealth management industry is full of specialists excellent at one thing. What's almost impossible to find is a platform that holds all those disciplines together. That's what we set out to build.” — Ryan Foncannon

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OG Acquisitions (OGA), a New York-based private capital company, today outlined the structure of its integrated financial services platform, which connects venture investing, registered investment advisory services, tax planning technology, and insurance-based strategies to serve high net worth and ultra high net worth individuals.The platform is built around a family of companies, each serving a distinct role for clients. Ollie Grant Private Wealth is a registered investment advisory firm operating under a fiduciary standard. Ollie Grant Ventures is a venture fund providing accredited investors with access to pre-IPO and tax-advantaged placements. Ollie Grant Technologies is developing proprietary tax planning software for high net worth tax professionals. Ollie Grant Insurance Group focuses on insurance-based tax strategies including life, health, and certified long-term care solutions."The wealth management industry is organized around specialists," said Ryan Foncannon, Founder of OG Acquisitions. "OGA is structured so that each discipline informs the others. A client's tax picture shapes their investment strategy. Their investment strategy connects to wealth management. The goal is a coordinated experience rather than a collection of separate relationships."How the Platform Is StructuredEach company in the OG ecosystem serves a defined function in the client relationship. Clients may engage through Ollie Grant Ventures as accredited investors in pre-IPO placements, through Ollie Grant Private Wealth for wealth management services, or through tax professionals who work with Ollie Grant Technologies to identify strategies for their clients.The Role of TechnologyOllie Grant Technologies is developing tax planning software currently in the build phase. The software is intended for use by CPAs, tax attorneys, and fee-only advisors working with high net worth clients. It is designed to help tax professionals identify applicable strategies and connect clients with appropriate financial solutions."When a tax professional identifies a strategy for a client, that client needs somewhere to go. Ollie Grant Technologies creates that pathway between the tax profession and the broader platform," said Ryan Foncannon, Founder of OG Acquisitions.About OG AcquisitionsOG Acquisitions LLC is a New York-based private capital company and the primary capital vehicle for the OG family of operating companies, including Ollie Grant Private Wealth, Ollie Grant Ventures, Ollie Grant Technologies, and Ollie Grant Insurance Group. The company is governed by an Investment Board of accredited investor representatives, financial industry veterans, and senior operating executives.This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offering of securities is made only to eligible investors pursuant to applicable exemptions from registration under federal and state securities laws.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.