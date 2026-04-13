Former FINRA Principal Examiner Gerson Gibbs Joins OG Acquisitions Investment Board

A nationally recognized wall street executive with 23-year career spanning regulatory enforcement, compliance consulting, and financial media comes to OGA

Gerson understands how these systems work at a level most executives never access. That is exactly the kind of oversight this platform deserves.” — Ryan Foncannon

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OG Acquisitions (OGA), the New York-based investment company building an integrated ecosystem of financial services companies, today announced that Gerson Gibbs has joined its Investment Board as a founding member. Gibbs is the Co-Founder and Co-Owner of Belite Holdings LLC, the parent holding company through which Belite Capital and its affiliated financial institutions operate. As a principal of Belite Holdings, Gibbs holds a board seat in OGA alongside fellow Belite Holdings co-owner Dorin Lee Keith.Gibbs brings a career arc that is singular in the financial services industry. He entered FINRA at age 22 in the mailroom and rose to Principal Examiner, conducting high-stakes regulatory examinations of some of the world's largest financial institutions, including JP Morgan Chase Investment Division, Wells Fargo, and UBS Domestic and International. That eight-year regulatory foundation became the bedrock of everything he has built since."There are very few people who have seen the financial industry from the inside of its regulatory infrastructure and then gone on to build within it," said Ryan Foncannon, Founder of OG Acquisitions. "Gerson understands how these systems work at a level most executives never access. That is exactly the kind of oversight this platform deserves."A Career Built Across Every Layer of Wall StreetAfter leaving FINRA in 2010, Gibbs founded Phoenix Compliance, a premier compliance and operations consultancy that spent nearly a decade advising financial institutions ranging from emerging broker-dealers to established investment banks. Phoenix Compliance architected regulatory frameworks, advised C-suite leadership on compliance strategy, and facilitated the successful launches of multiple investment products before being strategically evolved into Belite Capital in 2020.At Rosecliff, Gibbs served as a founding executive and Director of Compliance during the investment management firm's rapid growth phase, designing the scalable infrastructure that supported its expansion and ensured regulatory excellence throughout its early fundraising and client acquisition period.From 2010 through 2020, Gibbs also served as a Professor of Finance and Entrepreneurship at Metropolitan College of New York, mentoring more than 200 students and designing curriculum that integrated regulatory expertise with real-world market practice.Today, Belite Capital serves as compliance consultant to multiple funds and broker-dealers with assets exceeding hundreds of millions of dollars. As Senior Managing Partner, Gibbs oversees all strategic, operational, and client engagement functions, including the firm's role as Fund Administrator for the Ollie Grant Ventures platform and brand and fund operations lead for OG Acquisitions.A Recognized Voice in Financial MediaBeyond his institutional roles, Gibbs is a regular Financial Expert and Analyst on Fox 5, NewsNation, and PIX 11, providing market commentary and regulatory analysis to national and regional audiences. His media presence reflects a sustained commitment to translating institutional-grade financial knowledge into accessible insight for the broader public.He is a bilingual executive fluent in English and Spanish and holds an MBA from Metropolitan College of New York with a concentration in Finance and Financial Management Services.Board GovernanceAs a founding member of the OGA Investment Board, Gibbs participates in all capital deployment decisions, budget approvals, and governance votes governing the OG family of companies. Through Belite Holdings, Gibbs oversees the management of OGA as an operating vehicle, bringing his regulatory background and institutional expertise directly to bear on how capital is deployed and governed across the ecosystem. Belite Holdings holds a minority ownership position in OGA and its affiliated portfolio companies, and each of its two principals holds a seated board vote. All Investment Board decisions require approval by a simple majority of seated board members, with each member holding one vote.About OG AcquisitionsOG Acquisitions LLC is a New York-based investment company and the primary capital vehicle for the OG family of operating companies, including Ollie Grant Private Wealth , Ollie Grant Ventures, Ollie Grant Technologies, and Ollie Grant Insurance Group. OGA raises capital through the issuance of structured notes and deploys that capital to build an integrated ecosystem serving high net worth and ultra high net worth individuals. The company is governed by an Investment Board of accredited investor representatives, financial industry veterans, and senior operating executives.

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