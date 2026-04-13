Dorin Lee Keith Brings 15 Years of Enterprise Consulting Experience to OG Acquisitions Investment Board

The Co-Founder of Belite Holdings joins as a founding board member, adding institutional operational depth to the growing OG Acquisitions platform

Dorin brings something to this board that you cannot manufacture.” — Ryan Foncannon

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OG Acquisitions (OGA), the New York-based investment company building an integrated ecosystem of financial services companies, today announced that Dorin Lee Keith has joined its Investment Board as a founding member. Keith co-founded Belite Holdings and co-owns Belite Capital LLC alongside Gerson Gibbs, through which Belite serves as Fund Administrator and Operating Partner for the OG platform.Keith brings more than fifteen years of executive consulting experience spanning defense, energy, healthcare, higher education, and financial services. Her institutional client history includes the United States Air Force, Exxon, ComEd, General Atomics, Blue Cross Blue Shield, the Congressional Caucus of Black and Latino Legislators in New York, the National Association of Medicine, and more than fifty colleges and universities nationwide. She has also consulted for pre-IPO companies and nonprofit agencies throughout her career, giving her a cross-sector perspective that few financial services executives can match."Dorin brings something to this board that you cannot manufacture," said Ryan Foncannon, Founder of OG Acquisitions. "She has operated at the highest levels of institutions that have nothing in common except that they all trusted her to deliver. That track record travels with her into every engagement, including this one."From Enterprise Consulting to Financial Services LeadershipKeith's path to Belite Capital and the OG platform was built through a career defined by building things from scratch and running them well. As Director of Outreach for the Great Black Speakers Bureau, she curated and managed a roster of more than 300 speakers, including astronauts, Civil Rights leaders, technology thought leaders, athletes, and elected officials, while managing client relationships with some of the country's largest institutions and municipalities.She later founded The Keith Group, a talent management and consulting firm focused on brand development, image consulting, and event production. She also served as a Principal at Vanilla, a multidisciplinary creative collective working with corporate clients including Exxon and the Black Business School.In 2020, she co-founded Belite Capital alongside Gerson Gibbs, transitioning her cross-sector operational expertise into financial services. Today she leads all client relationships and day-to-day operations at the firm, serving as the primary point of contact across every engagement. Within the OG platform specifically, she serves in the role of Ollie Grant Brand and Partnership Management, driving business development, investor outreach, and platform growth.Board Governance and Civic LeadershipAs a founding member of the OGA Investment Board, Keith participates in all capital deployment decisions, budget approvals, and governance votes governing the OG family of companies. Her seat reflects Belite Holdings' minority ownership position in OGA and its affiliated portfolio companies.Beyond her professional roles, Keith serves on the Board of Trustees at Ithaca College, sits on the Leadership Council of the National Small Business Association, and holds a seat on the Alumni Association Board of Louisville Collegiate School. She is a Thurgood Marshall Scholar and Porter Scholar, with undergraduate studies at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University and the University of Louisville.About OG AcquisitionsOG Acquisitions LLC is a New York-based investment company and the primary capital vehicle for the OG family of operating companies, including Ollie Grant Private Wealth Ollie Grant Ventures , Ollie Grant Technologies, and Ollie Grant Insurance Group. OGA raises capital through the issuance of structured notes and deploys that capital to build an integrated ecosystem serving high net worth and ultra high net worth individuals. The company is governed by an Investment Board of accredited investor representatives, financial industry veterans, and senior operating executives.This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offering of securities is made only to eligible investors pursuant to applicable exemptions from registration under federal and state securities laws.

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