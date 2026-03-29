Under Madinah Prince’s patronage, Umrah and Ziyarah Forum draws wide local and international participation

AL MADINAH, SAUDI ARABIA, March 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Al Madinah Region, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, in partnership with the Pilgrim Experience Program, will host the third Umrah and Ziyarah Forum from March 30 to April 1 at the King Salman International Convention Centre in Al Madinah. Themed "A History Told at Every Station," the forum will welcome specialists and decision-makers from around the world.The forum builds on the Kingdom's ongoing efforts to enhance pilgrim services and improve the quality of offerings for Umrah performers and visitors. This underscores Al Madinah's status as a global destination that integrates spirituality, history, and culture.The event brings together government, private, and non-profit sectors, as well as entrepreneurs and innovators, to collaborate and advance the Umrah and Ziyarah ecosystem.The forum is expected to attract over 40,000 visitors, with 150 exhibitors and 160 speakers. It will also feature more than 50 workshops and facilitate the signing of about 5,000 agreements, highlighting the sector's economic growth.The program features panel discussions on key industry developments, including new business models, improved air connectivity to Makkah and Al Madinah, and the use of artificial intelligence to enhance the pilgrim experience. Additional topics include hospitality and real estate development, health readiness, and promoting Al Madinah as a global cultural destination.This year's forum expands to include new sectors, reflecting the diverse opportunities within the Umrah and Ziyarah ecosystem. It also features a strong international presence to encourage knowledge exchange and build global partnerships.In partnership with the King Abdulaziz Foundation for Research and Archives (Darah), the forum will host a symposium on historical sites from the Prophet's biography. This initiative aims to document these sites and present them using modern technology, enriching visitors’ cultural experience and deepening their connection to Islamic heritage.The Umrah and Ziyarah Forum supports innovation, integration, and excellence in the sector. It aims to deliver a seamless and enriching experience for pilgrims worldwide, in line with the Pilgrim Experience Program and Saudi Vision 2030.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.