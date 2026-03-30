Ollie Grant Private Wealth Puts Tax Mitigation at the Center of Wealth Management for High Net Worth Clients

The registered investment advisory firm rejects the industry's conventional approach, building its practice around the financial problem most advisors ignore

Wealthy clients are not underserved on investment options. They are underserved on tax strategy. Every plan we build starts with reducing what a client owes before we talk about where to invest.” — Ryan Foncannon

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ollie Grant Private Wealth (OGPW), a registered investment advisory firm serving high net worth and ultra high net worth individuals, today announced the strategic direction of its growing wealth management practice: a tax-first model that puts proactive tax reduction at the center of every client relationship, rather than treating it as an afterthought to portfolio performance.While the wealth management industry collectively oversees trillions in client assets, fewer than 1% of financial advisors make proactive tax reduction their primary value proposition. Most compete on portfolio performance or asset preservation. The result is that wealthy Americans absorb a compounding tax burden that their advisors are neither designed nor incentivized to address.Ollie Grant Private Wealth was built differently from the start."Wealthy clients are not underserved on investment options. They are underserved on tax strategy," said Ryan Foncannon, Founder and Investment Manager of Ollie Grant Private Wealth. "Every plan we build starts with the question of how to structurally reduce what a client owes before we ever talk about where to invest."A Fiduciary Practice Built Around OutcomesFounded in 2024, Ollie Grant Private Wealth operates as a state-registered RIA with Investment Adviser Representative registrations in Indiana, New York, and New Jersey. The firm's fiduciary structure imposes a legal obligation to act in each client's best interest on every decision. Ryan Foncannon, who holds a Series 65 and carries a clean regulatory record with zero disclosure events across his advisory career, serves as the firm's lead practitioner and primary investment decision-maker.Foncannon was named one of the nation's top Advanced Tax Strategists at the Money 2.0 Conference in 2022, recognized as Top Retirement Planner for Indiana by Wealth & Finance Magazine in 2023, and named a Top Tax and Wealth Strategist to Watch by the International Association of Top Professionals. He has been featured in The Wall Street Journal and is a 2025 Official Member of the Forbes Business Council.Part of an Integrated EcosystemOllie Grant Private Wealth is one node in a broader, integrated financial ecosystem funded by OG Acquisitions, a New York-based investment company. The ecosystem also includes Ollie Grant Ventures , a venture fund providing accredited investors with access to pre-IPO and tax-advantaged placements; Ollie Grant Technologies, which is developing proprietary tax planning software for high net worth tax professionals; and Ollie Grant Insurance Group, which provides insurance-based tax strategies including life, health, and certified long-term care solutions.The ecosystem is designed so that each entity reinforces the others. Clients who enter through the venture fund can deepen into full wealth management. Clients who engage on tax strategy can be introduced to private market opportunities. Every relationship is built to compound over time across multiple financial touchpoints.About Ollie Grant Private WealthOllie Grant Private Wealth LLC is a state-registered investment advisory firm serving high net worth and ultra high net worth individuals with a tax-first approach to wealth management. The firm is affiliated with the OG family of companies, which collectively provide clients with access to venture investing, advanced tax planning, insurance strategy, and private wealth management. For more information, visit www.olliegrantprivatewealth.com This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offering of securities is made only to eligible investors pursuant to applicable exemptions from registration under federal and state securities laws.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.