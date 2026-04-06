OG Acquisitions Announces Strategic Partnership with Diego Ibarra Belmont

Prominent Latin American Investor and Business Leader Joins OGA as Equity Partner and Board Member

Diego brings the caliber of business experience, personal network, and shared vision that moves the needle: not just financially, but strategically. We're building this together.” — Ryan Foncannon

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OG Acquisitions LLC ("OGA"), the capital vehicle powering the Ollie Grant family of financial services companies, today announced a formal strategic partnership with Diego Ibarra Belmont, a distinguished entrepreneur, investor, and wealth builder with deep roots across Latin American and U.S. markets. The partnership, effective April 7, 2026, admits Mr. Ibarra Belmont as a 10% equity member of OGA and grants him an active seat on the company's Investment Board.The partnership marks a significant milestone in OGA's expansion strategy, bringing to the table not only committed capital but a seasoned business partner whose personal network and portfolio are expected to accelerate growth across multiple pillars of the Ollie Grant ecosystem."This partnership represents exactly the kind of relationship we set out to build," said Ryan K. Foncannon, Managing Partner of S.W.A.N. Virtual Family Office and founder of OGA's operating companies. "Diego brings the caliber of business experience, personal network, and shared vision that moves the needle: not just financially, but strategically. We're building this together."About the PartnershipUnder the terms of the partnership, Mr. Ibarra Belmont joins OGA as an active equity member with full Board participation. The relationship encompasses a structured investment in OGA, access to OGA's full suite of wealth management and co-investment services through Ollie Grant Private Wealth and Ollie Grant Ventures, and ongoing collaboration across business development, private equity sourcing, and portfolio strategy. Mr. Ibarra Belmont's referral network, with a particular emphasis on the Latin American high-net-worth market, is expected to be a meaningful driver of investor acquisition for the OGV fund platform.The parties have agreed to a mutual due diligence period and are working toward execution of definitive agreements, including a Note Purchase Agreement and related instruments. The transaction is expected to close in the near term, with full partnership operations launching April 7, 2026.About Diego Ibarra BelmontDiego Ibarra Belmont is an accomplished investor and entrepreneur with a track record spanning media, real estate, private equity, and cross-border business development. His background includes active engagement in Latin American and U.S. markets, a sophisticated private investment portfolio, and a network of high-net-worth individuals and family offices that reflects decades of relationship-building at the highest levels. His partnership with OGA is structured to be hands-on and collaborative: with active involvement in business development, fund strategy, and platform growth.About OG Acquisitions and the OG EcosystemOG Acquisitions LLC is the primary capital vehicle for the OG family of companies, which includes S.W.A.N. Virtual Family Office, Ollie Grant Private Wealth (OGPW), Ollie Grant Ventures (OGV), and Ollie Grant Technologies, a technology company whose first product is a proprietary tax planning platform purpose-built for high-net-worth tax professionals. OGA addresses a significant gap in the wealth management industry: fewer than 1% of financial advisors lead with proactive tax mitigation strategies, despite more than $4.5 trillion in annual U.S. tax collections. The OG platform is built around measurable tax savings and integrated financial services for affluent individuals, business owners, and family offices.OGV operates an active venture fund focused on pre-IPO placements and tax-advantaged investment structures, with an established base of accredited investors and growing fund assets under management. Ollie Grant Private Wealth serves as the registered investment advisor at the center of the fund platform, with Ryan Foncannon holding fiduciary authority over all investment decisions and a clean regulatory record across his advisory career.The partnership and associated transaction documents are being administered in coordination with Belite Holdings LLC, a co-owner and operating partner within the OGA structure, led by Gerson Gibbs, a former FINRA Principal Examiner and national financial media analyst, and Dorin Lee Keith, Co-Founder and Managing Partner.

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