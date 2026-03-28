The 2026MIECF Green Public Day Draws Strong Public Participation

MACAU, March 28 - Hosted by the Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region, the “2026 Macao International Environmental Co‑operation Forum & Exhibition” (hereinafter referred to as the “2026MIECF”) held its “Green Public Day” today (28 March). Centred on the theme “Low‑carbon, Zero Waste Cities: Embarking on a Global Collaboration”, the event featured a rich variety of environmental activities that attracted enthusiastic participation from members of the public. Through the MIECF’s green platform, visitors were able to learn about the latest environmental information and technologies and put low‑carbon living into practice together.

This year’s Green Public Day was rich in green elements. The Green Showcase brought together environmental protection products and solutions from different fields, both from home and abroad. Visitors were drawn to stop and explore, and were able to experience green technological innovations at close range. The environmental workshops proved particularly popular with the public, offering hands‑on experiences of the fun of “turning waste into green artworks”. Meanwhile, stage games, magic performances and booth games used lively and engaging interactions to share practical tips for a low‑carbon lifestyle. Many members of the public registered at the “Eco‑Fun” station, while the mascot of the Environmental Protection Bureau interacted and took photos with visitors on‑site, helping to convey green and low‑carbon concepts.

Parents attending the event with their children remarked that the Green Public Day offered a rich programme and served as an excellent platform for learning about the latest environmental technologies and knowledge. They noted that it helps to instil environmental awareness in young people from an early age and to inspire green and innovative thinking.

To strengthen exchanges on environmental protection technologies, technical visits were arranged today, during which participants visited the Cotai Ecological Zones and the Macao Refuse Incineration Plant.

28 March 2026