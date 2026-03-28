Inauguration ceremony of “Citywide Clean-up Campaign” held today

MACAU, March 28 - The inauguration ceremony of the “Citywide Clean-up Campaign” driven by the “City Beautification and Cleaning Working Group” was held in the afternoon today (28 March) in Iao Hon Market Park, attended by guests including Wong Sio Chak, Head of the “City Beautification and Cleaning Working Group” and Secretary for Administration and Justice; Chang Cheong, Chief of Office of the Secretary for Administration and Justice; and representatives of members of the environmental hygiene task force, including Chao Wai Ieng, Chairman of the Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs of Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM); Lam Wai Hou, Director of the Public Works Bureau; Cheang Hio Man, Deputy Director of the Economic and Technological Development Bureau; Cheng Wai Tong, Deputy Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office; Cheang Seng Ip, Deputy Director of the Health Bureau; Mak Tat Io, Deputy Director of the Land and Urban Construction Bureau; and Vai Hoi Ieong, Deputy Director of the Environmental Protection Bureau.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chao Wai Ieng said that the “Citywide Clean-up Campaign” mobilises associations, organisations, businesses and members of the public again this year to clean the community, following its great success last year in attracting nearly 50,000 people to participate in the activities, conducting hygiene inspections of nearly 6,900 households in “three no’s” buildings, removing more than 3.8 tonnes of garbage, which demonstrated remarkable results of strengthening source control, deepening interdepartmental cooperation and promoting public participation. This year, the campaign is scaled up, mobilising more participants and deepening the work in three aspects including consolidating management results, expanding joint efforts in the community, and enhancing publicity and public education, with the aim of driving the work of city beautification towards normalisation, meticulousness, and smartness.

After the inauguration ceremony, different teams were formed among the representatives of multiple government departments and associations to go to nearby neighbourhoods for clean-up and publicity. The teams distributed promotional materials to the residents, people in charge of businesses, buildings’ management staff and occupants, etc. along the way to enhance public awareness of cleanliness and hygiene. At the same time, relevant functional departments went to several food processing plants and construction sites to urge the people in charge of the establishments to implement effective environmental hygiene management measures and keep the establishments clean and hygienic.

Besides the community clean-up activities, the “City Beautification and Cleaning Working Group” will hold the “Beautiful and Clean Beach - Take Your Trash with You” activities concurrently at Hac Sá Beach and Cheoc Van Beach on 9 May, inviting representatives from different departments and associations to jointly remove trash on the beaches and on the water. It is hoped to raise public awareness of environmental protection through actions. The series of activities also include hygiene inspections of “three no’s” buildings, roving photo exhibitions and consulting street kiosks in various neighbourhoods across Macao, with the aim of giving environmental hygiene education in the community. Details of the activities can be found by scanning the QR code on the poster or browsing the Environment Information Webpage (www.iam.gov.mo/macaohygiene).

The “Citywide Clean-up Campaign” is fully promoted by all member departments of the “City Beautification and Cleaning Working Group”. Participating representatives of associations and organisations also include Hoi Lok Man, Chairwoman of the Consultative Committee on Municipal Affairs of IAM; Lam Lon Wai, Chairman of the Macao Federation of Trade Unions; Chao I Sam, Vice President of União Geral das Associações dos Moradores de Macau; Chong Leng Leng, Vice President of the Women’s General Association of Macau; Tong Ho Laam, Executive Director of Aliança de Povo de Instituição de Macau; Xue Wanna, Chairwoman of the Property Management Business Association Macao; Chan Kin Ieng, President of the General Association of Macao Cleaning Service Industry; and Hong Cheong Fai, Managing Director of Macau Residue System Company, Ltd.