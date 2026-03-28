The “2026 Macao International Environmental Co‑operation Forum & Exhibition” Concludes Successfully Nearly 30 High‑quality Thematic Activities Held with Green Outcomes Exceeding Expectations

MACAU, March 28 - Hosted by the Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region, the 2026 Macao International Environmental Co‑operation Forum & Exhibition (2026MIECF) concluded successfully today (28 March). Over the three‑day period, nearly 30 thematic activities were held, with international exhibitors and participants increasing by 20% compared with last year. During the event, more than 460 business matching sessions were conducted and over 60 co‑operation agreements were signed, representing an increase of more than 30% year‑on‑year. These outcomes fully demonstrated MIECF’s role as an international green platform, supporting enterprises in going global and exploring business opportunities in the global environmental market.

“Forum + Exhibition + Services” building a leading hub for green development

To further promote the sharing and exchange of international environmental information, the 2026MIECF invited He Kebin, Professor at the School of Environment and Dean of the Institute for Carbon Neutrality at Tsinghua University, and Academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, to deliver a keynote speech at the opening ceremony on the theme “Dual Carbon Initiatives and Zero Waste City Development”. Against the backdrop of the “dual carbon” strategy, Academician He systematically reviewed the progress of China’s “Zero Waste Cities” initiative and provided practical references and policy recommendations to further enhance synergies between solid waste management and the “dual carbon” strategy.

Centred on the theme “Low‑carbon, Zero Waste Cities: Embarking on a Global Collaboration”, this year’s “Green Forum” comprised four thematic sessions and featured nearly 50 experts, scholars and industry leaders from the Chinese mainland, Portuguese‑speaking countries (PSCs), Southeast Asia, Europe and other regions. These sessions focused on topics such as ecological civilisation, waste management systems, green finance, and regional environmental co‑operation, sharing industry experience as well as constructive and forward‑looking development strategies.

As for the Green Showcase, this year’s exhibition covered an area of 12,000 square metres and, with an industry‑oriented approach, featured three themed exhibition zones – the “Zero‑waste Circular Economy Exhibition Zone”, the “Green Mobility Zone” and the “Green and Low‑carbon Project Zone” – showcasing more than 500 innovative green technology achievements and technical solutions.

Promoting international exchanges and integrated Macao–Hengqin development

To strengthen co‑operation between Macao and Portuguese‑speaking countries, and to promote integrated industrial development between Macao and Hengqin, this year’s event arranged four Macao–Hengqin “multi‑venue” activities, which were joined by more than 230 representatives from PSCs and Southeast Asian business delegates, international environmental organisations and green financial institutions. The event also organised community tours for participating guests, including visits to Macao’s Zona Nova de Aterros do Porto Exterior (ZAPE), enabling participants to gain a first‑hand understanding of Macao’s business environment and its development potential.

Many exhibitors and participants expressed satisfaction with the overall arrangements of the event and gave highly positive feedback, with green co‑operation outcomes exceeding expectations. During MIECF, Macao’s green financial institutions organised professional forum activities attended by more than 180 enterprises, further highlighting Macao’s role as a bridge for international green and low‑carbon co‑operation. A Brazilian digital financial enterprise which is preparing for business expansion in Macao plans to develop innovative technologies in the city to help boost green cross‑border transactions between China and Brazil. An energy enterprise from the Chinese mainland reported strong interest from international buyers in several of its patented environmental products, and has reached initial co‑operation intentions with environmental organisations from the PSCs and clean energy enterprises from Hong Kong, supporting its brand in going global.

A Spanish data and information services company participating in MIECF for the first time established business links with Macao environmental organisations and higher education institutions through green matching activities, helping to foster industry–academia co‑operation between Spain and Macao, and paving the way for further expansion into the Chinese mainland market. A Thai enterprise gained in‑depth understanding of the policy advantages of Macao and Hengqin through the “Exhibitions + Inspection + Business Matching” model, providing new direction for the company’s future planning and deployment.

The Green Public Day boosts low‑carbon living and technical visits foster industry exchanges

The final day of the event was designated as the “Green Public Day” and was open to the public with free admission. A large number of residents were attracted to participate in environmental education activities, learning about the latest environmental information and technologies through MIECF. The event also arranged technical visits to the Cotai Ecological Zones and the Macao Refuse Incineration Plant, promoting interactive exchanges on environmental technologies.

Some residents remarked that participating in MIECF’s activities had further enhanced their environmental awareness and given them exposure to a wide range of cutting‑edge environmental technology products and services, expressing confidence that these experiences would help to further improve the quality of their green lifestyles in the near future.

Attracting investment through exhibitions drives 35 enterprise investment intentions in Macao, a 60% year‑on‑year increase

In addition, the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) of the Macao SAR successfully “attract investment through exhibitions” during the 2026MIECF. It introduced the investment environment and business advantages of Macao and Hengqin to more than 170 enterprises before and during the event. To date, 35 enterprises from Brazil, Portugal and the Chinese mainland have expressed their intention to invest in Macao, representing a year‑on‑year increase of 60%. Among them, 15 enterprises have already commenced or completed the procedures for establishing companies in Macao, covering sectors such as environmental protection technologies and the manufacturing of environmental protection products.

The 2026MIECF received special support from the National Development and Reform Commission of the People’s Republic of China, the Ministry of Science and Technology of the People’s Republic of China, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the People’s Republic of China, and the Ministry of Ecology and Environment of the People’s Republic of China. It was co‑organised by the governments of the Pan‑Pearl River Delta provinces and regions, and co-ordinated by IPIM and the Environmental Protection Bureau (DSPA) of the Macao SAR Government.

Since its inception in 2008, MIECF has now reached its eighteenth edition. Over the years, it has continued to serve as a platform for environmental exchanges and co‑operation at regional and international levels, contributing Macao’s strengths to global green development. The Macao SAR Government will continue to actively advance green co‑operation, working hand in hand with international partners to create a low‑carbon, zero‑waste and sustainable future.

For a review of the 2026MIECF and details of the event, please visit the official website at http://www.macaomiecf.com. You are also welcome to follow the official WeChat account “MIECF”.