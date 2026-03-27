Planica 2026: A Week of Milestones and History Under the Ponce Mountains

SLOVENIA, March 27 - This week, the Valley under the Ponce Mountains has once again become the centre of the world of ski jumping. The World Cup final, taking place in Planica this weekend, marks not only the end of the season, but also several important milestones for Slovenian and international sport.

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