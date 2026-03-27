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Prime Minister Robert Golob said: "Slovenia needs a government of national unity."

SLOVENIA, March 27 - Following today's National Security Council session, Prime Minister Robert Golob issued the following written statement: "Given the escalating global tensions and the increasingly frequent forecasts of a looming economic crisis, Slovenia today more than ever needs unity and cooperation, namely a broad coalition or a government of national unity.

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Prime Minister Robert Golob said: "Slovenia needs a government of national unity."

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