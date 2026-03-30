Mauricio Perez y Sosa receives Mexico’s 2026 National Leadership Award for pioneering the symbiosis between Behavioral Science and AI at Nauphilus.io.

By integrating behavioral science into our core architecture, we are building technology that truly complements the human element of business.” — Mauricio Perez y Sosa, Head of Solutions Architecture & AI

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nauphilus.io is proud to announce that Mauricio Perez y Sosa , Head of Solutions Architecture & AI, has been awarded the prestigious 2026 National Leadership Award. Granted by the Mexico Hall of Fame, the award recognizes Perez y Sosa as one of the "Most Influential Personalities of the Year" for his transformative work in merging Behavioral Science with Artificial Intelligence.The recognition comes at a pivotal moment for the technology sector in Latin America. Under Perez y Sosa’s leadership, Nauphilus.io has developed proprietary AI-driven systems that move beyond simple automation, focusing instead on deep behavioral insights to optimize critical decision-making for global organizations."This award is a validation of our vision at Nauphilus.io: that the future of AI belongs to those who understand human behavior as deeply as they understand code," said Mauricio Perez y Sosa. "By integrating behavioral science into our core architecture, we are building technology that truly complements the human element of business."Strategic Collaboration with Global InfrastructureThe award follows a series of significant milestones for the company, including a strategic technical collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS). By leveraging AWS’s high-performance, cloud-native infrastructure, Nauphilus.io is now positioned to scale its behavioral AI models to meet global enterprise demand, ensuring seamless execution and world-class reliability.This synergy between human insight and scalable infrastructure marks a new era for Nauphilus.io as it expands its footprint on the global stage, attracting attention from major industry players and international media.About Nauphilus.ioNauphilus.io is a leading technology firm specializing in the intersection of behavioral science and artificial intelligence. The company provides scalable, AI-driven solutions designed to enhance organizational decision-making and operational efficiency through deep human insights and robust cloud-native architecture.Media Contact:

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