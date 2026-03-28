The Republican Recap: Week of March 23, 2026



Fully Funding DHS and Rejecting Half-Measures on America’s Security ✅ House Republicans have been clear: Congress must fully fund the Department of Homeland Security. Three times, the House passed a bipartisan, bicameral negotiated bill that would fully fund DHS for FY26. Eight times, Democrats in the House and the Senate voted against paying TSA, CISA, FEMA, ICE, Border Patrol, the Coast Guard, and the Secret Service. But in the dead of the night, the Senate passed legislation – the same legislation House Democrats proposed last week – that intentionally pulls funding for CBP and ICE. While this Senate Democrat DHS bill includes funding for some parts of CBP, it completely defunds the U.S. Border Patrol and ICE, and overall defunds nearly 26% of DHS. While Democrats say ICE and Border Patrol are funded through the Working Families Tax Cuts, the truth is reconciliation funding was meant to allow these agencies to surge operations in support of President Trump’s priorities and is designated for specific uses. It does not replace base funding received through annual appropriations to fund the day-to-day operations. Under the Democrat Senate bill, nearly 7,000 non-law enforcement personnel from Border Patrol and ICE could continue to go without pay and investigations into child exploitation, drug trafficking, cybercrime, and human trafficking would remain hindered. We can’t take half-measures on our homeland security, especially at a time of evolving threats. House Republicans refuse to capitulate to radical demands from Democrats that put Americans’ safety at risk. This week, for the fourth time, we passed legislation to fully fund the DHS. Our short-term continuing resolution ends the shutdown and ensures critical missions and personnel are funded while Congress works to find a long-term solution. Chairman Tom Cole’s legislation, H. Amdt. to the S. Amdt. to H.R. 7147, the Further Additional Continuing Appropriations Act, 2026, provides for continuing appropriations for the Department of Homeland Security through May 22 to end the Democrat DHS shutdown, restore full funding for DHS, pay all the dedicated DHS personnel who work to safeguard our nation, and ensure all security operations are no longer disrupted. “Is our border secure? Are our airports safe? Will hardworking personnel receive their paychecks? Can Secret Service plan for the security of upcoming national events? Do Americans have confidence that their government is doing its job to protect the country? This bill answers those questions with certainty,” said Chairman Tom Cole. “It ends the Democrat shutdown, restores full funding for the Department of Homeland Security, and ensures the men and women on the front lines of safeguarding our nation are paid, supported, and able to carry out their duties without continued disruption. It brings stability back to DHS now – and makes clear where the House stands: with our citizens. In the Senate – more than 40 Democrats spent weeks protecting Chuck Schumer’s leadership career instead of governing. In America, over 270,000 DHS personnel protect our borders, monitor our airports, dismantle drug networks, stop child trafficking, and patrol our shores. I know which number and mission matters more – and this chamber made that choice clear.” What Members Said: Science, Space, and Technology Committee Chairman Brian Babin the 203 Democrats who voted against protecting our homeland. blasted the 203 Democrats who voted against protecting our homeland. Rep. Bill Huizenga that our legislation ensures TSA, the Coast Guard, FEMA, ICE, Border Patrol, and additional agencies are properly funded through May 22nd, while the Senate Democrat DHS proposal left roughly 26% of DHS unfunded. highlighted that our legislation ensures TSA, the Coast Guard, FEMA, ICE, Border Patrol, and additional agencies are properly funded through May 22nd, while the Senate Democrat DHS proposal left roughly 26% of DHS unfunded. Supporting DHS Employees and Calling to Fund DHS ✅ It’s Day 43 of Democrats’ DHS Shutdown, and Americans across the nation are suffering the consequences. Over 100,000 DHS workers – including more than 50,000 frontline TSA employees – aren’t getting paid. Additionally, more than 450 TSA agents have quit since the DHS shutdown began. One dad of three felt forced to quit his TSA job, saying, “My family has to come first.” Airports are collecting donations and opening food pantries for TSA agents and their families, and wait times have surged at airports across the country, with some lines stretching to the parking lot. Meanwhile, we are on elevated alert nationwide due to evolving threats. We’ve seen horrific attacks in Texas, New York, Michigan, and Virginia just in March. The FBI is warning of “lone wolf” attacks and agencies are monitoring suspected sleeper cells on American soil – all while Democrats refuse to fund DHS. It is reckless, dangerous, and puts American lives at risk. Every day the Democrats’ DHS shutdown lasts, they demonstrate that they are the party of lawlessness and chaos. Democrats don’t want criminal aliens deported, they don’t stand with our law enforcement, and they don’t care about the People. They only want to satisfy their radical base. It’s embarrassing and a dereliction of duty. House Republicans won’t stop fighting to restore order, protect Americans, and fund DHS. We passed a resolution to affirm our support for the DHS employees who protect our nation and emphasize the importance of funding DHS immediately. H. Res. 1128, introduced by Rep. Ryan Mackenzie, acknowledges the importance of fully funding the Department of Homeland Security, emphasizes that the American people are at increasing risk each day DHS goes unfunded, and expresses our deep gratitude to DHS employees for their unwavering commitment to protect the U.S. from those who seek to cause harm. “For the third time in six months, politics is getting in the way of giving critical American workers the pay they’ve earned,” said Rep. Ryan Mackenzie. “Frontline workers, like TSA agents at Lehigh Valley International Airport, should not lose their paychecks because of political games. That’s why I introduced this resolution thanking our DHS employees and calling for full funding alongside commonsense, bipartisan reforms.” What Members Said: The Committee on Homeland Security the all-but-nine Democrats who refused to support H.Res. 1128, which recognizes the hardworking men & women of DHS who continue to work without pay and supports full funding for the Department to protect Americans. slammed the all-but-nine Democrats who refused to support H.Res. 1128, which recognizes the hardworking men & women of DHS who continue to work without pay and supports full funding for the Department to protect Americans. Rep. Scott Franklin that H.Res. 1128 makes clear that those who keep our country safe should never be caught in the middle of funding fights. highlighted that H.Res. 1128 makes clear that those who keep our country safe should never be caught in the middle of funding fights. Funding DHS to Secure Our Homeland and Ensure Americans’ Safety ✅ At a time when we most need to ensure the security of our nation, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is shut down thanks to Democrats’ political antics. Withholding DHS appropriations means no funding for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), TSA, FEMA, the Coast Guard, and the Secret Service. This is leaving America more vulnerable during increased threats, interrupting critical government services, and forcing over 100,000 federal employees to go without pay. This is now the third time in six months Democrats have held federal employees paychecks hostage. Under Biden, over 10 million illegal immigrants entered the U.S. from over 160 countries, including countries on the State Sponsors of Terrorism list. Over 400 illegal aliens on the Terrorist Watch List were encountered at the border – and these are just the ones we caught. We know that bad actors came across the border undetected under Biden and that counterterrorism agencies are monitoring suspected sleeper cells on American soil. Especially now, in the wake of Biden’s four years of open borders and evolving threats, we cannot handicap the department tasked with keeping Americans safe. It’s absurd, it’s irresponsible, and it is only hurting the American people. For a third time, House Republicans passed legislation to ensure the government is fully funded and American communities and citizens are kept safe. H.R. 8029, the Pay Our Homeland Defenders Act, sponsored by Rep. Juan Ciscomani, makes appropriations through FY26 and supports efforts to defend our homeland, bolster border protections, deter and respond to cyber threats, counter terrorism, and enhance public safety. “This week, the House took action once again to stand with the men and women who defend our homeland every single day,” said Rep. Juan Ciscomani. “For more than 40 days, DHS personnel have done their jobs without receiving a paycheck because of political games in Washington. That is unacceptable. My Pay Our Homeland Defenders Act ensures that the hardworking men and women at TSA, CISA, Customs and Border Protection, Border Patrol, the U.S. Secret Service, FEMA, and the U.S. Coast Guard are paid for the critical work they do to keep Americans safe. As a representative of a border district, with CBP, Border Patrol, TSA and other federal employees, and a state who experiences catastrophic wildfires and relies on FEMA, I am proud to stand with these men and women who should never be used as leverage in partisan fights, and I’m honored to lead this bill that passed the House this week to support them and their families.” What Members Said: Rep. Mary Miller the 206 Democrats that voted against H.R. 8029 and funding the Department of Homeland Security, while House Republicans did our job and delivered. called out the 206 Democrats that voted against H.R. 8029 and funding the Department of Homeland Security, while House Republicans did our job and delivered. Rep. Gabe Evans that while Republicans voted for H.R. 8029 to pay our homeland defenders, 206 Democrats voted to prolong a shutdown that weakens public safety, strains morale, and puts additional pressure on the very people we rely on to protect the homeland. emphasized that while Republicans voted for H.R. 8029 to pay our homeland defenders, 206 Democrats voted to prolong a shutdown that weakens public safety, strains morale, and puts additional pressure on the very people we rely on to protect the homeland.

Protecting American Companies and Property Abroad ✅ The international maritime supply chain has a significant impact on our domestic economy, with cargo activity at U.S. ports accounting for 26 percent of our GDP, generating almost $5.4 trillion in total economic activity and supporting 31 million direct and indirect jobs. Because of this, U.S. businesses depend on vessels and facilities at foreign ports to import goods. However, in 2022, the Mexican government unlawfully invaded and shut down a limestone quarry in Mexico operated by an American company with facilities in both the United States and Mexico. This is blatant theft. It is crucial for our country’s economic growth and national security that we defend the property rights of American companies abroad and ensure foreign nations that unlawfully confiscate American assets are held accountable. This week, House Republicans passed legislation to deter the wrongful seizure of American property by foreign governments, protecting the interests of American property owners and mitigating risks for American businesses operating globally. H.R. 7084, the Defending American Property Abroad Act, introduced by Rep. August Pfluger, imposes retaliatory prohibitions to deter and punish any foreign nation that unlawfully seizes American assets, making sure American businesses are safeguarded from unjust expropriation. “This week's House passage of my Defending American Property Abroad Act of 2026 is a necessary step to protect American businesses and workers from unfair treatment overseas. When countries violate trade agreements and illegally seize assets from U.S. companies, it puts American job security, economic security, and national security at risk. This legislation is critical because it ensures there are enforceable consequences for those actions. It sends a clear message to any foreign government that the United States will not tolerate this behavior and that we will defend our economic interests, uphold the rule of law, and stand firmly behind American companies operating abroad. I am thrilled to see this pass with overwhelming bipartisan support, and I will continue advocating for it until it passes through the Senate and is signed into law,” said Rep. August Pfluger. What Members Said: Rep. Gary Palmer how H.R. 7084 defends American workers, American businesses, and the rule of law. called attention to how H.R. 7084 defends American workers, American businesses, and the rule of law. The Republican Study Committee the passage of H.R. 7084 and how it holds foreign bad actors accountable if they seize American assets or violate trade agreements. celebrated the passage of H.R. 7084 and how it holds foreign bad actors accountable if they seize American assets or violate trade agreements.

Making D.C. Safe and Beautiful ✅ Our nation’s capital should set the example of what American cities should look like: clean, safe, and beautiful. This week, House Republicans passed legislation to codify and expand on President Trump’s Executive Order 14252, making D.C. the standard of a great American city and a capital the American people can be proud of. Under the D.C. Council’s years of soft-on-crime policies, Washington, D.C., turned into one of the most dangerous and deadly cities in America, with the fifth-highest murder rate of the nation’s largest cities. In addition to spikes in murder, carjackings, and juvenile delinquency, rising crime has also included increased desecration of D.C.’s public spaces. Thankfully, President Trump has taken a stand to clean up the streets of our capital and restore law and order through executive action and enhanced federal police presence. With President Trump’s leadership, crime has significantly decreased in D.C. – even Democrat Mayor Muriel Bowser admitted the President’s actions have led to lower crime in the District. Our legislation ensures our nation’s capital is clean, safe, and beautiful by enhancing public safety, bolstering law enforcement, cleaning public areas, and restoring monuments. Rep. John McGuire’s legislation, H.R. 5103, the Make the District of Columbia Safe and Beautiful Act, establishes a commission to reduce crime in D.C. by providing necessary federal resources and strengthening the Metropolitan Police Department, and tasks the Department of the Interior with creating a program to clean and maintain popular sites in the nation’s capital—including monuments and parks—and to restore damaged federal properties. “From the decisions made inside the Capitol Building, to the breathtaking cherry blossoms in the spring, D.C. is a hub for hard-working Americans and visitors, many of whom are my constituents. It’s common sense, cities that cooperate, communicate, and work as a team with local and federal law enforcement are safer for everyone,” said Rep. John McGuire. “Anyone who travels to D.C. should be safe while taking in the scenery and historic landmarks. The Make the District of Columbia Safe and Beautiful Act is common-sense legislation that ensures our capital remains a secure, clean, and beautiful representation of our great nation. Thank you, Chairman Comer, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, and House Leadership, for working with me on the passage of this bill. I look forward to its passage in the Senate and receiving President Trump's signature.” What Members Said: Rep. William Timmons how H.R. 5103 makes Washington safer and cleaner by codifying President Trump's Executive Order and establishing the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Commission. highlighted how H.R. 5103 makes Washington safer and cleaner by codifying President Trump's Executive Order and establishing the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Commission. The Oversight Committee the passage of H.R. 5103 and how it makes our nation's capital safe, clean, and worthy of the American people again. applauded the passage of H.R. 5103 and how it makes our nation's capital safe, clean, and worthy of the American people again. Here’s a recap of what Republicans achieved on the House Floor this week: