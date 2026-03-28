New Frontier's Bloomberg Television March 28, 2026 Planet TV Studios New Frontiers

The latest New Frontiers Series will air Saturday March 28th, 2026 on Bloomberg Television: Planet TV Studios proudly serves as the exclusive sponsor of the New Frontiers series.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Planet TV Studios announced an upcoming broadcast of its television series New Frontiers, scheduled to air on Bloomberg Television on Saturday, March 28th, 2026 from 6:00 pm to 6:30 pm ET. The episode will feature Hawaii Aesthetics & Robotic Plastic Surgery (formerly Athena Clinic) and Dr. Daniel Murariu, along with the Modular Building Institute, Avtron Power Solutions, and Nupi Americas in a wide-ranging look at organizations and professionals working across healthcare, infrastructure, construction, and manufacturing.

Set against a business environment increasingly defined by complexity, speed, and rising expectations, this installment of New Frontiers brings together stories that reflect how specialized expertise is being applied to practical challenges. The upcoming broadcast examines fields that are often essential to everyday life but not always visible to the broader public, from advanced reconstructive surgery and modular construction to backup power testing and piping systems that support commercial, industrial, and utility applications.

The episode opens a broader conversation about how progress is measured in industries where performance matters. In each featured segment, the emphasis is not simply on technology or growth, but on capability, discipline, and real-world function. For viewers interested in how innovation moves from concept to meaningful application, the March 28th broadcast offers a focused look at organizations working in sectors where reliability, precision, and long-term value carry unusual importance.

Among the featured stories is Hawaii Aesthetics & Robotic Plastic Surgery in Honolulu, Hawaii, along with the work of Dr. Daniel Murariu. The segment is expected to explore a practice that combines aesthetic and reconstructive care while also examining a broader shift in how advanced surgical tools are being used in demanding clinical settings. In doing so, the episode gives viewers a closer look at the role of precision, judgment, and individualized care in a field where outcomes can influence healing, comfort, and confidence.

Dr. Murariu is presented in the source material as a double board certified surgeon whose professional background spans plastic surgery, general surgery, microsurgery, and robotic reconstruction. He also serves as Clinical Associate Professor at the University of Hawai’i John A. Burns School of Medicine. That combination of academic involvement and clinical specialization helps frame the segment as more than a profile of one physician or one practice. It becomes a story about how medicine continues to evolve through training, technical advancement, and a commitment to patient-centered treatment.

The practice itself reflects that broader clinical view. While Hawaii Aesthetics & Robotic Plastic Surgery offers a range of aesthetic procedures, its published materials also identify a significant reconstructive dimension, including interests in DaVinci robotic reconstruction, lymphedema surgery, complex abdominal wall reconstruction, and microsurgery focused on head and neck and breast reconstruction. The episode is expected to examine how robotic reconstructive surgery may be applied in breast, pelvic, head and neck, and related procedures, with minimally invasive approaches that may help reduce pain, minimize visible scarring, and shorten recovery in appropriate cases.

From medicine, the broadcast shifts to the future of the built environment through the Modular Building Institute. Founded in 1983, the Modular Building Institute is the international non-profit trade association serving the commercial modular construction industry. Its membership includes manufacturers, contractors, dealers, architects, owner-developers, general contractors, suppliers, and companies providing services and financing to the industry. That range makes the organization an important point of connection in a construction field that continues to gain relevance as projects become more demanding and delivery expectations continue to rise.

The New Frontiers segment featuring the Modular Building Institute is expected to examine how modular construction is being applied across critical sectors and why the method continues to attract attention from developers, institutions, and decision-makers looking for greater efficiency and predictability. In an era when school systems, healthcare providers, businesses, and communities are under pressure to expand or adapt facilities with greater speed and coordination, modular construction has emerged as a topic of growing interest. The episode is positioned to explore the role MBI plays in helping support education, advocacy, analysis, and industry coordination as that shift continues.

What makes the Modular Building Institute segment especially timely is its connection to broader conversations about how buildings are delivered, how projects are managed, and how innovation is reshaping construction itself. The organization’s role as a trade association places it at the intersection of design, manufacturing, logistics, workforce needs, and project execution. For viewers following how construction methods are evolving, the segment offers a structured look at one of the organizations helping guide that transition.

The episode will also feature Avtron Power Solutions, a company headquartered in Cleveland that traces its roots to 1953. Avtron manufactures load banks and related systems used to test and validate backup power performance in demanding environments. The segment is expected to focus on an area of infrastructure that often receives little public attention until something goes wrong: the testing of systems designed to protect continuity in essential facilities and operations.

That focus gives the Avtron story broad relevance. Data centers, hospitals, industrial operations, utilities, transportation systems, and public institutions all depend on dependable power continuity. The source materials describe a world in which uninterrupted infrastructure has become increasingly important, particularly as digital dependence continues to expand. In that context, the work of testing backup power systems before outages, disruptions, or emergencies occur becomes a practical and highly consequential discipline.

Avtron’s work extends across data centers, healthcare settings, military applications, marine environments, renewable energy projects, water treatment facilities, commercial properties, and other sectors where reliability is closely tied to operational stability. Since becoming an independent company in 2022 and later joining Legrand, Avtron has continued to sharpen its focus on power testing for environments in which readiness must be demonstrated, not assumed. The company’s feature in New Frontiers is expected to bring viewers into that world with a closer look at how preparation, verification, and system testing support modern infrastructure before failure occurs.

The episode is also expected to highlight product and software developments tied to the changing needs of the data center market. Among them is Avtron’s LC-20 liquid cooled load bank, designed to support data centers adopting liquid cooling systems as computing environments grow denser and thermal management becomes more complex. The source materials also reference SIGMA Unity, a unified load bank control platform intended to streamline setup, testing control, reporting, and multi-application management. Together, those developments help position the Avtron segment as a story not only about power testing, but about how infrastructure tools themselves must evolve alongside the industries they serve.

Another featured segment will turn to Nupi Americas, Inc., a company operating in North America through facilities in Houston, Texas, and Early Branch, South Carolina. Nupi Americas is the North American affiliate of Nupi Industrie Italiane, S.p.A., an Italian business with a history spanning more than five decades. In North America, the company has spent more than 20 years building its presence through product specialization, technical support, domestic operations, and logistical reach.

The New Frontiers broadcast is expected to examine the piping technologies, manufacturing capabilities, and operational discipline that have helped position Nupi Americas as a supplier across commercial, industrial, utility, and specialty applications. While piping systems rarely command broad public attention, they play a critical role in the performance of facilities and networks that depend on long-term durability, corrosion resistance, safety, and efficient transport of fluids and related materials.

Among the systems expected to receive attention in the episode is NIRON PP-RCT, one of the company’s best-known product lines, used in plumbing, HVAC, compressed air, and chemical applications. The source materials also identify SMARTFLEX, a multilayer double wall piping system for automotive and aviation fuels, biofuels, and hazardous fluids, as well as ELOFIT, a product line focused on high-density polyethylene fittings for electrofusion and pressure-fluid transport applications. These systems reflect the company’s reach across sectors where technical performance and consistency are central to operations.

The Nupi Americas segment is also expected to highlight continued investment in U.S. operations. In South Carolina, the company announced an expansion of its Hampton County operations through a $7 million investment expected to create 30 new jobs. The project is designed to expand the company’s footprint in Early Branch, increase production capacity, and support broader domestic manufacturing capability tied to its branded product lines. That development adds another dimension to the story by connecting product innovation to workforce growth and operational expansion within the United States.

Taken together, the featured stories in this upcoming New Frontiers broadcast reflect the strength of a format built around applied innovation and practical relevance. Rather than presenting distant or abstract concepts, the program brings viewers into contact with organizations and professionals working in sectors where performance must be proven. Whether the subject is reconstructive surgery, modular construction, backup power readiness, or advanced piping systems, the common theme is work grounded in expertise and shaped by real demands.

For business audiences, industry professionals, and viewers interested in how progress takes form across modern sectors, the March 28th episode offers a concentrated look at organizations operating where technical knowledge and execution matter most. By bringing together healthcare, construction, infrastructure, and manufacturing in one national broadcast, Planet TV Studios is a television production company that continues to position New Frontiers as a series focused on meaningful stories with real operational and industry significance.

The upcoming New Frontiers episode featuring Hawaii Aesthetics & Robotic Plastic Surgery and Dr. Daniel Murariu, the Modular Building Institute, Avtron Power Solutions, and Nupi Americas is scheduled to air on Bloomberg Television on March 28th, 2026 from 6:00 pm to 6:30 pm ET. The broadcast presents an opportunity for viewers to see how innovation is being applied across several vital sectors and why those developments matter not just within individual industries, but across the wider landscape of modern business and public life.

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