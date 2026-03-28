ATLANTA, GA – Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr is reminding businesses of the recent suspension of the gas tax and noting that any failure to comply will result in an investigation and potential prosecution.

“We commend Governor Kemp and our partners in the legislature for passing this critical measure to lower costs at the pump,” said Carr. “Any business that purposefully fails to comply with the law will be investigated immediately, and we will not hesitate to prosecute if warranted. Now is not the time to play games at the expense of Georgia consumers.”

On March 20, 2026, Governor Brian Kemp signed HB 1199 into law suspending, for 60 days, the excise tax on motor fuel provided for by O.C.G.A. § 48-9-3(a)(1). The suspension became effective on March 20, 2026, upon its signature by the Governor, and applies to both diesel fuel and motor fuel other than diesel. Prices at the pump will begin to reflect this change in the coming days and weeks as retailers receive new shipments of motor fuel. Georgia's excise tax on gasoline is currently 33.3 cents per gallon and 37.3 cents per gallon of diesel.

Failure to pass the associated savings on to customers could constitute an unfair or deceptive act, which the Attorney General has the authority to investigate and prosecute (O.C.G.A. §§ 10-1-390 through 408).

To report suspected violations, visit consumer.ga.gov or call the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 404-651-8600.