Kole Dunn Announces New Album 'Heaven,' Releasing April 3

Kole Dunn - Heaven

The new pop-rock album explores love, hope, and emotional connection through uplifting storytelling and dynamic vocals.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kole Dunn Announces Fourth Album “Heaven,” Set for April 3 Release.

Rock/Power Pop singer songwriter Kole Dunn returns with his fourth independent album, “Heaven,” arriving on all major streaming platforms April 3, 2026.

Known for his distinctive vocal style and seamless blend of rock, pop, and R&B influences, Kole delivers a project that is both uplifting and emotionally resonant. “Heaven” explores themes of love, vulnerability, and the universal desire to be accepted for one’s inner light rather than judged for imperfections.

Rooted in authentic and accessible storytelling, the album balances optimism with introspection. Tracks like “The Bright Side” offer encouragement and positivity, while “Lookin’ For The Light” reflects a spirit of resilience and hope. The title track, “Heaven,” captures the carefree essence of young love with a sun-soaked, California coastal energy, while “Good Thing” delivers a vibrant, feel-good take on romantic connection.

Through expressive vocals and heartfelt lyricism, Kole creates a dynamic emotional journey. Lines such as “I’ve got what you want / I’ve got what you need / like a rhythm in your soul / like the air you want to breathe” highlight the album’s central message: a longing to be truly seen and valued beyond surface flaws.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the project, Kole shared that “The Bright Side” was written to uplift listeners facing mental health challenges. The track reflects a broader message of self encouragement and finding light from within during difficult times.

Following the success of his recent EP “Three,” “Heaven” further establishes Kole as a compelling storyteller whose music blends emotional depth with a hopeful, modern pop rock sound. His work continues to invite listeners to pause, reflect, and reconnect with joy.

“Heaven” is now available for pre-save and pre-order on major digital platforms and will be accessible on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube, TikTok, and more upon release.

For press inquiries, interviews, or early listening access, contact the information below.

About Kole Dunn

Kole Dunn is a rock/pop singer-songwriter whose music blends authenticity, hope, and emotional storytelling. After a successful career as a business owner, he pursued his lifelong passion for music, crafting songs centered on love, resilience, and personal growth. With warm, dynamic vocals and a rock-infused sound, Dunn creates music that encourages listeners to embrace new beginnings and rediscover themselves.

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