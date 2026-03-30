ProVendorConnect Launches B2B Procurement Marketplace for HOAs and Property Managers
New platform replaces informal contractor referrals with transparent competitive bidding for North American property managers and facility operators.
(provendorconnect.com) today announced the launch of its
B2B procurement marketplace, purpose-built for homeowners
associations (HOAs), property management companies, and
commercial facility operators seeking qualified service
contractors across North America.
The platform addresses a critical gap in the property
management industry: the absence of a structured,
transparent procurement system for organizations
collectively managing millions of residential and
commercial properties across the United States and Canada.
Property managers and HOA boards have historically relied
on informal contractor referrals and manual RFP processes
— time-consuming, inconsistent, and prone to governance
risk. ProVendorConnect replaces this with a centralized,
compliance-ready procurement portal that standardizes the
entire vendor selection lifecycle.
"HOA boards and property managers spend hours every week
chasing contractor referrals and managing informal bids
over email," said [Your Full Name], Co-Founder and Managing
Director of ProVendorConnect. "We built ProVendorConnect
to give every property manager access to enterprise-grade
procurement infrastructure. The result is faster vendor
selection, better pricing through competition, and airtight
audit trails that protect boards from liability."
HOW IT WORKS
Buyers — HOAs, property managers, and facility operators —
register and post tenders at no cost. The platform guides
buyers through a structured workflow capturing scope,
budget, deadlines, and documentation requirements. Every
tender is reviewed before publishing. Buyers compare
submissions side-by-side and generate audit trail reports
for board approval. All documents are retained for seven
years minimum.
Vendors — service contractors — subscribe at $89 USD per
month for unlimited access to active tenders matched to
their categories and locations. Vendors receive instant
alerts, submit structured proposals, and manage all bids
from a centralized dashboard.
Service categories include landscaping, maintenance,
cleaning, security, construction, electrical, plumbing,
HVAC, pest control, pool maintenance, painting, roofing,
paving, and all related trades.
MARKET OPPORTUNITY
There are approximately 370,000 registered HOAs in the
United States alone, collectively spending over $100
billion annually on maintenance and contractor services.
The majority of this spend is still sourced through
informal channels. ProVendorConnect targets this
underserved market with a zero-friction model — free
for buyers, flat subscription for vendors.
ABOUT PROVENDORCONNECT
ProVendorConnect is co-founded by [Your Full Name]
(Managing Director), Vincent Bianco (President), and
Nicolas Milette (Vice President), with backgrounds in
construction, landscaping, municipal contracting, and
B2B technology. The company operates from Tampa, Florida
with international incorporation under DSO-IFZA, Dubai.
ProVendorConnect is available immediately at
provendorconnect.com. Buyer registration is free.
Vendor subscriptions are $89 USD per month.
Vincent Bianco
ProVendorConnect
+ +1 7867550967
info@provendorconnect.com
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