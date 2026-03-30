ProVendorConnect Launches B2B Procurement Marketplace for HOAs and Property Managers

ProVendorConnect — B2B Procurement Marketplace for HOAs and Property Managers

New platform replaces informal contractor referrals with transparent competitive bidding for North American property managers and facility operators.

Every property manager deserves enterprise-grade procurement. ProVendorConnect makes transparent vendor bidding accessible to every HOA and property manager in North America.” — Vincent Bianco, Co-Founder & Managing Director, ProVendorConnect

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProVendorConnect (provendorconnect.com) today announced the launch of itsB2B procurement marketplace, purpose-built for homeownersassociations (HOAs), property management companies, andcommercial facility operators seeking qualified servicecontractors across North America.The platform addresses a critical gap in the propertymanagement industry: the absence of a structured,transparent procurement system for organizationscollectively managing millions of residential andcommercial properties across the United States and Canada.Property managers and HOA boards have historically reliedon informal contractor referrals and manual RFP processes— time-consuming, inconsistent, and prone to governancerisk. ProVendorConnect replaces this with a centralized,compliance-ready procurement portal that standardizes theentire vendor selection lifecycle."HOA boards and property managers spend hours every weekchasing contractor referrals and managing informal bidsover email," said [Your Full Name], Co-Founder and ManagingDirector of ProVendorConnect. "We built ProVendorConnectto give every property manager access to enterprise-gradeprocurement infrastructure. The result is faster vendorselection, better pricing through competition, and airtightaudit trails that protect boards from liability."HOW IT WORKSBuyers — HOAs, property managers, and facility operators —register and post tenders at no cost. The platform guidesbuyers through a structured workflow capturing scope,budget, deadlines, and documentation requirements. Everytender is reviewed before publishing. Buyers comparesubmissions side-by-side and generate audit trail reportsfor board approval. All documents are retained for sevenyears minimum.Vendors — service contractors — subscribe at $89 USD permonth for unlimited access to active tenders matched totheir categories and locations. Vendors receive instantalerts, submit structured proposals, and manage all bidsfrom a centralized dashboard.Service categories include landscaping, maintenance,cleaning, security, construction, electrical, plumbing,HVAC, pest control, pool maintenance, painting, roofing,paving, and all related trades.MARKET OPPORTUNITYThere are approximately 370,000 registered HOAs in theUnited States alone, collectively spending over $100billion annually on maintenance and contractor services.The majority of this spend is still sourced throughinformal channels. ProVendorConnect targets thisunderserved market with a zero-friction model — freefor buyers, flat subscription for vendors.ABOUT PROVENDORCONNECTProVendorConnect is co-founded by [Your Full Name](Managing Director), Vincent Bianco (President), andNicolas Milette (Vice President), with backgrounds inconstruction, landscaping, municipal contracting, andB2B technology. The company operates from Tampa, Floridawith international incorporation under DSO-IFZA, Dubai.ProVendorConnect is available immediately atprovendorconnect.com. Buyer registration is free.Vendor subscriptions are $89 USD per month.

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