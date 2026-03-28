The Ultimate Real Estate Hub: Agents and Investors Welcome DPS as the New Heart of Dubai Property

Dubai Property Exhibition Center | DPS opens to high energy and strong demand, creating a new permanent heart for real estate

Dubai’s first 365-day property exhibition, DPS, saw massive footfall and sales during its opening week, becoming the ultimate permanent hub for real estate.

DPS is an amazing opportunity for clients and also investors to check all the developers together in the same place, exchange ideas, close deals, networking, and much more.” — Suellen Sampaio | People & Business Development at Binghatti

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --After an extraordinary opening week, the Dubai Property Exhibition Centre ( DPS ) has firmly established itself as the new cornerstone of Dubai’s Real Estate market, quickly becoming the ultimate hub for property buyers, agents, and investors. As the city’s first-ever permanent, year-round Real Estate exhibition, DPS has already drawn a massive crowd, confirming its role as a game-changer for the industry. Here, comparisons between projects happen in minutes, expert consultations are readily available, and confident buying decisions are made in hours rather than weeks.Following its spectacular opening week, DPS witnessed an overwhelming footfall, exceeding industry expectations. Over hundreds of visitors, including both local buyers and international investors, flooded the exhibition halls within the first few days. The show’s year-round nature means that visitors can now explore new properties, compare investment opportunities, and receive expert advice on Dubai’s growing Real Estate market at any time.DPS Talks stands out as one of the exhibition’s main attractions, offering a unique platform for Dubai’s top Real Estate agencies to discuss collaboration, market trends, and investment strategies. The first session attracted widespread attention from property brokers and investors eager to explore opportunities in Dubai’s thriving market. These talks will be conducted every week moving forward.DPS has been lauded by Real Estate professionals for its ability to bring the city’s top developers and agents into one space. In contrast to traditional property shows, where it’s often difficult to connect with key decision-makers, DPS allows visitors to meet developers directly, get personalized consultations, and discuss customized payment plans, all while comparing multiple projects and offers simultaneously."We’ve never seen this level of accessibility in a Real Estate exhibition before," said A Dubai-based Real Estate Broker. "Having all these major developers under one roof, 365 days a year, means that we can bring our clients here at any time and show them the best deals and properties available in Dubai. It’s truly a game-changer for our business."Industry analysts believe that the success of DPS is a sign of things to come for Dubai’s property sector. As the city continues to grow as a global Real Estate hub, exhibitions like DPS will provide investors and buyers with an easy, centralized platform to make informed decisions.Industry voices echoed the sentiment. Suellen Sampaio, the People & Business Development at Binghatti, said: “How great it is to be here in the DPS, it's an amazing opportunity for clients and also investors to check all the developers together in the same place, exchange ideas, close deals, networking, and much more.”With Dubai’s continued rise as a Global Investment Destination, DPS is expected to become an integral part of the city’s property ecosystem in the years to come. Investors and agents alike are hailing the exhibition as a pioneering step forward for the industry, providing unmatched transparency, convenience, and support for all involved.As DPS settles into its permanent location and continues to build momentum, the Dubai Property Exhibition Centre is rapidly becoming the go-to space for Real Estate professionals and buyers. It’s not just an exhibition, it’s a dynamic, thriving ecosystem that keeps Dubai’s Real Estate market accessible, transparent, and efficient. The future of Dubai’s Real Estate industry is here, and it begins with DPS.

Zero Friction. Pure Efficiency. Welcome to DPS

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