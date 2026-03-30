AI Company Collects Over €1 Million in Outstanding Debts Using Autonomous Voice Agents in Romania

Aloro AI automation

Aloro.ai completes four-month debt recovery campaign with fully AI-driven outreach, achieving higher contact rates than traditional call center operations.

BUCHAREST, ROMANIA, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aloro.ai completes four-month debt recovery campaign with fully AI-driven outreach, achieving higher contact rates than traditional call center operations.Aloro.ai, a Bucharest-based AI automation company, has completed a debt recovery campaign that generated over €1 million in collected payments for an undisclosed retail client. The entire operation was handled by autonomous voice AI agents, with no human agents involved in outbound calls.The campaign ran over four months and covered thousands of debtor accounts. Aloro's voice agents initiated calls, assessed each debtor's financial situation, negotiated repayment terms, and managed follow-up communications independently. The AI operated across extended hours, including evenings and weekends, when contact rates are typically higher.During the campaign, several patterns emerged that distinguished the AI-led approach from conventional debt collection. Contact rates exceeded those of the client's previous human-led campaigns by a significant margin. Call handling remained consistent across every interaction, with no deviation from compliance protocols. Debtors frequently engaged in longer, more detailed conversations about their circumstances, something the client attributed to the absence of adversarial dynamics that often arise in human-to-human collection calls."We expected the AI to handle volume. What we didn't expect was the quality of engagement," said Alex, founder of Aloro.ai. "When you remove the confrontational element that people associate with debt collection calls, the conversation changes entirely. People are more willing to discuss their situation and work toward a resolution."The technology behind the campaign combines real-time speech recognition with natural language processing tailored for Romanian language interactions, including regional dialects and contextual tone adjustment. All calls are automatically transcribed and logged, with full compliance with GDPR and applicable Romanian debt collection regulations. Data processing remains entirely within the European Union.Aloro.ai's platform also supports WhatsApp-based automation, SMS campaign management, and direct integration with CRM systems including Salesforce and HubSpot. The company currently serves clients across Romania and Moldova, with plans to expand into additional European markets.The debt collection vertical has become one of Aloro's fastest-growing segments, driven by demand from financial institutions and retail companies seeking to modernize recovery operations while maintaining regulatory compliance."Romania's financial sector is still heavily reliant on manual processes for debtor communication," Alex added. "What we've demonstrated is that AI can handle this work at scale, consistently, and within the boundaries of the law. That's not a future prediction. It's something we're doing today."About Aloro.aiFounded in Bucharest, Aloro.ai provides AI-powered voice agents and conversational automation tools for businesses in Romania and Moldova. The company's platform handles outbound and inbound calling, WhatsApp chatbots , and SMS campaigns, with enterprise-grade infrastructure and full GDPR compliance.For more information, visit https://aloro.ai Media ContactAloro.aiEmail: sales@aloro.ai

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