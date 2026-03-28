Compass Plumbing Announces Custom Water Treatment Services for New Port Richey and Pasco County Homeowners

The locally owned plumbing company now offers comprehensive water filtration, softening, and reverse osmosis systems for Florida's hard water challenges.

Water quality is something every homeowner in this region deserves to take seriously, and we've made it a mission to give families the tools and expertise to do something about it” — James Carson

NEW PORT RICHEY, FL, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Compass Plumbing, a licensed, family-owned plumbing company based in New Port Richey, Florida, has announced a full suite of custom water treatment services designed to address the water quality concerns affecting homeowners across New Port Richey, Pasco County, and Hernando County. The announcement reflects growing demand from Florida residents dealing with hard water, well water contamination, and tap water impurities that impact household health, appliance performance, and daily quality of life.Florida's water supply is among the most mineral-heavy in the country, driven by high concentrations of calcium and magnesium found in the region's limestone aquifer system. These conditions produce scale buildup on plumbing fixtures, accelerate appliance wear, and raise concerns about the safety of water used for drinking and cooking. As a trusted plumbing and water solutions provider in New Port Richey , Compass Plumbing offers professionally assessed, individually tailored water treatment programs that begin with a thorough diagnostic water test to identify each household's specific challenges before any system is recommended or installed.The company's water treatment portfolio includes custom water filtration systems and reverse osmosis solutions engineered to eliminate impurities and restore water clarity, taste, and safety at the point of consumption. For homes affected by hard water, whole-home water softeners are available to protect pipes, extend the lifespan of water-dependent appliances, and improve the effectiveness of soaps and detergents. Homeowners relying on private well systems benefit from specialized options including iron filtration and UV purification, which target bacteria, sulfur, and other contaminants common in the wells of rural Pasco and Hernando County properties.Compass Plumbing extends its plumbing services across Pasco and Hernando County communities , including Holiday, Hudson, Brooksville, and Spring Hill, ensuring that residents throughout the region have access to licensed technicians trained in both residential plumbing and water quality improvement. The company's certified team completes most water treatment installations in a single visit, with warranties on both equipment and labor backing every project. Free estimates are available for homeowners seeking a consultation on water testing or system selection."Water quality is something every homeowner in this region deserves to take seriously, and we've made it a mission to give families the tools and expertise to do something about it," said James Carson, Founder of Compass Plumbing. "Whether it's a reverse osmosis unit for drinking water or a whole-house softener to protect a family's plumbing investment, we build solutions around what each home actually needs — not a one-size-fits-all package."Beyond water treatment, Compass Plumbing remains committed to the broader community it serves, supporting local initiatives and offering homeowner education on water conservation and plumbing maintenance. The company's 100 percent satisfaction guarantee and transparent, upfront pricing reflect its founding commitment to integrity and long-term customer trust.About Compass Plumbing: Compass Plumbing is a family-owned, licensed plumbing company founded in 2024 by James Carson and headquartered in New Port Richey, Florida. The company provides residential and commercial plumbing repairs, water heater services, natural gas solutions, and custom water treatment systems to homeowners and businesses across New Port Richey, Pasco County, and Hernando County. Compass Plumbing is dedicated to transparent pricing, community involvement, and lasting results delivered by certified technicians using high-quality materials.

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