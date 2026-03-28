Dr. Majid Alfayyadh: Medical Diplomacy as Platform for Global Collaboration, Trust Building, and Healthier Future

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Chief Executive Officer of King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSH), Dr. Majid Alfayyadh, stated that medical diplomacy serves as a powerful tool for strengthening international collaboration through the delivery of healthcare services, the transfer and localization of technology, and the building of strong connections between healthcare institutions and their communities.During his participation in a main session at the Future Investment Initiative conference in Miami 2026, titled “Can Medical Diplomacy Build a More Balanced Global Health Ecosystem?”, he explained that this concept extends beyond geographical boundaries and reaches across disciplines and languages, creating broad opportunities to enhance global health partnerships.He highlighted that there remains a clear gap between healthcare and foreign policy, emphasizing that medical diplomacy cannot reach its full potential without strong national policies and political commitment, and that its success is fundamentally built on trust and sound judgment.Dr. Alfayyadh noted that medical ties between Saudi Arabia and the United States remain strong, pointing to training programs that enable Saudi physicians to gain experience in the United States and return to contribute to the development of the Kingdom’s healthcare sector.He also shared another example of medical diplomacy in action through Saudi doctors participating in cochlear implant programs for children in Syria, which successfully restored hearing and brought meaningful impact to the lives of many families.He emphasized that the ultimate goal of medical diplomacy is to contribute to a healthier and happier world, noting that healthcare is a key strategic pillar, and that strengthening medical diplomacy plays an important role in improving life expectancy and overall quality of life.Dr. Alfayyadh called for better utilization of data and advanced technologies, as well as greater international data sharing, to support the ongoing transformation of the global healthcare sector, stressing that medical diplomacy should be viewed as a platform for innovation and a driver of growth, and as a long-term investment in the future of humanity.King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and 12th globally among the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centers for 2026 and recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East according to Brand Finance 2025. It has also been listed by Newsweek among the World’s Best Hospitals 2025, the World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and the World’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2026.

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