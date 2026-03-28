KC CAMERON BRINGS ‘BETTER OR WORSE’ HOME WITH FULL-SCALE LIVE PRODUCTION IN METAMORA, MI

KC Cameron - Better Or Worse KC Cameron

COUNTRY SINGER SONGWRITER KC CAMERON BRINGS ‘BETTER OR WORSE’ HOME

This will be a special show for us” — KC Cameron

METAMORA, MI, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- There’s something different happening in the world of independent country music—and KC Cameron is standing right in the middle of it.On Saturday, April 4th, Cameron will return to his roots for a powerful hometown performance at Cascaddan in Metamora, Michigan, marking the official wide release of his critically buzzing album Better Or Worse . What started as a quiet January rollout has quickly turned into a groundswell moment, with multiple tracks gaining traction across country radio and streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music.Now, Cameron is turning that momentum into a full-scale live experience—bringing the heart of the record to life in the place where it all began.“This will be a special show for us,” Cameron says. “I was born and raised in a small town in Southeast Michigan, and there’s one venue there in Metamora.” Cascaddan, a family-owned bar and music venue, celebrates 50 years this year, and Cameron notes that he is proud to bring his show to the venue as a very special one-night-only event.At the center of the album’s rise is the standout single Still Got That Whiskey, a gritty, soul-soaked track that has become Cameron’s calling card. As the first official push from Cameron and Suntone Records , the song has struck a chord with listeners craving authenticity—earning spins, streams, and a growing fanbase that stretches far beyond the Midwest.But Better Or Worse isn’t built on just one moment. Tracks like Guitar Man, the title track Better Or Worse, and the haunting Old Ghosts continue to pick up steam, showcasing Cameron’s ability to balance raw storytelling with a modern edge. His sound draws natural comparisons to artists like Colter Wall, Vincent Neil Emerson, and Charley Crockett—but Cameron’s voice and perspective remain distinctly his own.That perspective didn’t come overnight.For nearly two years, Cameron poured himself into the writing and recording of Better Or Worse, crafting a project rooted in real-life experiences, hard-earned lessons, and a deep respect for country music’s storytelling tradition. The result is a record that feels lived-in—equal parts rugged and reflective.And just as his music begins to reach new heights, Cameron is preparing for another chapter of service.Later this year, he will be deployed overseas, where he plans to continue writing and shaping the next phase of his musical journey. It’s a dual commitment—to craft and to country—that sets Cameron apart in a crowded field of rising artists.“Music is who I am,” Cameron says. “But serving is part of my purpose too. I’m taking both with me wherever I go.”As anticipation builds for April 4th, Cameron’s hometown show promises to be more than a concert—it’s a celebration of where he’s been, and a launchpad for where he’s headed.With Better Or Worse gaining traction and a growing audience leaning in, KC Cameron is proving that real country music—honest, unfiltered, and deeply human—is still very much alive.And he’s just getting started.For more information, music, and upcoming updates, visit www.kccameronmusic.com and follow KC Cameron on all social media platforms.

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