The PNTL celebrates its 26th anniversary with the inauguration of new leadership and a renewed commitment to security

Fri. 27 of March of 2026, 14:19h

The National Police of Timor-Leste (PNTL) celebrated its 26th anniversary today, March 27th, 2026, with an official ceremony held at the Government Palace in Dili under the theme “Strong Security for a Secure Future,” during which the new Commander-General, Afonso dos Santos, and Second Commander-General, Natércia Eufrásia Soares Martins, took office for the three-year term from 2026 to 2029.

Members of the Government, members of the National Parliament, officers from the PNTL and the F-FDTL, representatives of the diplomatic corps and civil society, and guests attended the ceremony, which marked the beginning of a new leadership cycle for the institution responsible for public safety.

In his remarks, the Prime Minister called for greater professionalism in police operations and stressed that the response to challenges on the ground must be based on competence, discipline, and dedication to public service, as essential for ensuring national stability and building public confidence.

The Head of the Government highlighted the importance of institutional cohesion, noting the need for a “united structure to ensure stability in our country,” and stressed that “the entire population believes that police officers, together with their commanders, are working together to maintain the stability of our country,” so that the people can live peacefully, trusting in the presence of a competent police force.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the importance of continuous analysis and reflection on the institution’s performance as a way to prevent issues and enhance its responsiveness, thereby reinforcing the PNTL’s role in upholding the democratic rule of law.

In the same speech, he highlighted the challenges posed by the current national and international context, including Timor-Leste’s integration into ASEAN, as well as the upcoming political calendar, which includes the 2027 presidential election, the 2028 parliamentary election, and the ASEAN chairmanship in 2029. He also emphasised that these processes require preparation, institutional coordination, and respect for human rights.

The Head of the Government expressed confidence in the ongoing institutional reforms. It noted that the measures already in place, along with recognition of the service provided by public officials, contribute to national stability and enhance citizens’ trust in institutions.

In his remarks, the new Commander-General pledged to perform his duties with responsibility and dedication to serving the State and its people. He also reaffirmed that the PNTL must function as a non-partisan institution, upholding the Constitution and the law, and ensuring internal security, public order, and the protection of all citizens.

Among the priorities identified for the new leadership cycle are strengthening professionalism and institutional discipline, modernising the PNTL, enhancing criminal investigation capabilities and the capacity to respond to emerging threats, strengthening community policing, building trust with communities, and intensifying coordination with other State institutions responsible for security.

The need to enhance international cooperation—especially at the regional level and with partner organisations—was also emphasised, to build institutional capacity and ensure a coordinated response to security challenges.

The ceremony also included references to the PNTL’s history, highlighting various stages of institutional growth, as well as recognition of the contributions of past leaders and officers who, over the years, have helped strengthen the institution.

The celebration of the PNTL’s 26th anniversary reaffirms the institution’s dedication to public safety, national stability, and service to the community.