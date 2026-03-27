Job Announcement: Child Support - Grand Forks, ND - Legal Intern

Child Support - Grand Forks, ND - Legal Intern

Location: Grand Forks, ND Salary Range: From 17.00 To 17.00 Hourly

Full/Part Time: Full-Time Regular/Temporary: Temporary



Do you want to learn critical lawyering skills in a supportive environment?

As our Legal Intern, you will learn under the guidance of experienced attorneys and IV-D program staff with the North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) - Child Support Section.

This is a two-year position and an approved externship site. Externship options are available for some of the time with the unit.

This summer and throughout your 2L year, under attorney guidance, you will learn to: (1) prepare calculations to determine child support obligations, based upon statute and policy; (2) prepare affidavits, exhibits, and gather evidence in support of legal actions for the establishment and modification of child support orders; (3) draft legal documents from complaint through judgment; (4) draft findings of fact, conclusions of law, orders for judgment, and judgments; and (6) shadow attorneys representing the State at hearings, in order to prepare for your additional responsibilities during your 3L year. You will also gain a broad understanding of civil procedure, divorce, custody, child support, and related legal issues.

In the summer following your 2L year (rising 3L), after practice papers are authorized, you will: (1) represent the interests of the State of North Dakota in hearings regarding child support enforcement, and establishment of paternity and child support obligations, and; (2) review information collected by case workers to determine an appropriate legal course of action; (3) correspond with custodial and noncustodial parents or caretakers, private attorneys, clerks of court, judges, and attorneys and staff from other state and local government agencies in regards to the cases handled by our office.

To succeed in this position, individuals should possess the following key skills OR an ability and willingness to learn these skills effectively:

• Problem solving

• Legal reasoning and analysis

• Legal research

• Moot court related skills (oral presentations)

• Mock trial related skills (courtroom procedure and witness interviewing)

• Interpersonal communication

• Teamwork focus

• Conflict resolution

• Solve moderately complex math problems

To be considered for this position, you must be enrolled in the Juris Doctor degree, class of 2028.

View the complete job posting here: https://www.cnd.nd.gov/psc/recruit/EMPLOYEE/HRMS/c/HRS_HRAM_FL.HRS_CG_SEARCH_FL.GBL?Page=HRS_APP_JBPST_FL&Action=U&FOCUS=Applicant&SiteId=11000&JobOpeningId=3032694&PostingSeq=1