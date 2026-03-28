3/27/26 – POTENTIAL PUBLIC HEALTH RISKS FROM WHALE CARCASS OFF OʻAHU’S SOUTHWEST COAST

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR RYAN KANAKAʻOLE

ACTING CHAIRPERSON

POTENTIAL PUBLIC HEALTH RISKS FROM WHALE CARCASS OFF OʻAHU’S SOUTHWEST COAST

HONOLULU – The Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Aquatic Resources is monitoring the remains of a palaoa (sperm whale) on the shoreline of Oʻahu’s southwest coast in partnership with cultural practitioners, the University of Hawaiʻi Marine Mammal Stranding Lab (UHMMSL) and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Blubber, bones and other remnants are washing ashore between Nānākuli Beach Park and Barbers Point, which has attracted some large predators such as tiger sharks to these waters.

The tail section has moved with the tides just outside of the Ko Olina Lagoon areas. The UHMMSL was able to remove the largest sections. Visitors to the area are cautioned to avoid contact with smaller pieces of blubber that may still be encountered in the waters and on the rocks and sand.

“Eō e Ka Lāhui Hawaiʻi! Let’s remember what our kūpuna kupukaaina o Waiʻanae Wahi Pana (the revered elder lineal descendants of the sacred places of Waiʻanae) taught us: a hiki mai ke aloha (come with love),” said Dr. Lelemia Keoho Irvine, kupukaaina as well as a member of Ka Hui Kupukaaina o Waiʻanae and assistant professor of Physics at the University of Hawaiʻi at West Oʻahu.

“With aloha (love), this kupuna palaoa (sperm whale) has chosen to return home to the shores of Waiʻanae Moku. We remember this palaoa connects us to our ancestors as recounted in the Kumulipo, Wā II. We humbly invite everyone to ‘e mālama kou ponoʻī’ (please hold space from where you are) for such a sacred moment to honor the transition of this kupuna palaoa to pō. Do not enter the area, except for those entrusted with kuleana. Refrain from drones, photography, video and social media posting, for public and spiritual safety,” he added.

For safety and the protection of the wildlife, the public is asked to adhere to the following guidance:

• Stay out of the water: The presence of large predators feeding on the remains poses a significant danger to humans.

• Be aware when you are at the shoreline: Take time to check for signs of whale carcass remnants in the area such as oil slicks, pieces of blubber on the sand and rocks, as well as in the water, especially if there is a strong smell of decay in the air.

• Do not approach or touch: To prevent illness, do not swim in or near areas where remnants are found on the beach, and do not touch or interact with the carcass or remains of any size that may be found on the shoreline.

• Follow federal laws: All marine mammals, living or dead, are protected under the Marine Mammal Protection Act (MMPA). Palaoa are endangered and are also protected under the federal Endangered Species Act. The taking of marine mammal parts is prohibited.

The Division of Aquatic Resources advises that people leave any pieces of whale carcass where they find them. These remnants will naturally biodegrade back into the environment and continue to provide food for the birds, crabs, smaller fish and other wildlife who make their homes in Hawaiʻi’s ocean and coastal ecosystems.

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RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

Video and photos –

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/mir6dd4wubrjk95b8ub6r/ADohzlM4SEF751h87RdDHbw?rlkey=jtrlxew1uv1uge3tlev07bcqq&st=0sra08fk&dl=0

Media Contact:

Andrew Laurence

Communications Director

State of Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources

Phone: 808-587-0396

E-mail: [email protected]