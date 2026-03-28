Peak Performance Roofing & Construction Opens New Tulsa Office to Expand Roofing and Exterior Services

New location at 1863 N 106th E Ave improves response times and service access for Tulsa homeowners and businesses

Our focus has always been on delivering results that property owners can trust,” — Jake Chaney

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peak Performance Roofing & Construction , a trusted provider of residential and commercial roofing and exterior services, is proud to announce the opening of its new office located at 1863 North 106th E Ave, Tulsa, OK 74116. This expansion marks a significant milestone in the company’s continued growth and long-term commitment to serving homeowners and businesses across the Tulsa area.The new Tulsa office allows Peak Performance Roofing & Construction to deliver faster inspections, more efficient project timelines, and improved responsiveness for roof repairs, replacements , and exterior restoration services.“Opening this location is about being closer to the people we serve,” said Jake Chaney, owner of Peak Performance Roofing & Construction. “When homeowners or business owners need roofing help, they need a team that can respond quickly and stand behind the work. This office allows us to do exactly that.”Peak Performance Roofing & Construction has built a strong reputation across Oklahoma for delivering high-quality craftsmanship, clear communication, and dependable service. The new facility enhances operational efficiency while reinforcing the company’s commitment to being a reliable, local partner in the Tulsa community.This location will serve as a central hub for customer consultations, project coordination, and field operations, ensuring a seamless experience from initial inspection through project completion.“Our focus has always been on delivering results that property owners can trust,” added Chaney. “This expansion reflects our investment in Tulsa and our dedication to raising the standard for roofing and exterior services in the area.”About Peak Performance Roofing & Construction:Peak Performance Roofing & Construction is a professional roofing and exterior services company specializing in residential and commercial roofing, storm damage restoration, and exterior improvements. The company is committed to delivering high-quality workmanship, reliable service, and long-term solutions that protect and enhance properties throughout Oklahoma.

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