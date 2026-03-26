One year after Myanmar’s earthquake, recovery continues amid conflict

One year on, signs of recovery are visible across central Myanmar. Homes are being repaired. Agricultural production has resumed and communities are gradually re-establishing access to essential services. Yet for many families, the earthquake has compounded the hardship created by years of armed conflict.

Ross Farmery reflects on both the resilience he has witnessed and the reality that endures: “I’m pleased to see how much Mandalay and the surrounding areas of central Myanmar that were impacted, have rebounded, demonstrating the resilience of the local people. But it’s important to recognise that communities were already fragile because of the conflict, and the conflict continues. The earthquake had added an extra layer of hardship on these communities.”

The ICRC, together with the MRCS and local partners, continue to support affected communities, responding both to the ongoing consequences of the earthquake and the broader humanitarian situation across the country.