En Sintonía con el Concejo to Spotlight Immigration Resources, this Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio America  

MARYLAND, March 28 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, March 26, 2026

The show will highlight citizenship clinics, and how to identify immigration scams

The featured guests on this week’s edition of En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Montgomery County Council President Natali Fani-González, who chairs the Council’s Economic Development Committee; Pablo Blank, director of immigrant integration at We Are CASA; Mariela León, spokesperson and Hispanic community liaison for the Montgomery County Police Department; and Lorena Bailey, investigator at the Montgomery County Office of Consumer Protection. The show will air on Friday, March 27 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

This special edition of En Sintonía will highlight key resources and information aimed at supporting and empowering the immigrant community in Montgomery County. The program features Council President Fani-González, who will discuss an upcoming citizenship clinic she organized in collaboration with the Maryland Governor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs, the Gilchrist Immigrant Resource Center, and the Asian Pacific American Legal Resource Center, along with support from local immigration nonprofits.

The clinic is scheduled for Saturday, April 11 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Wheaton Library, located at 11701 Georgia Ave. in Silver Spring. Residents who are eligible to become U.S. citizens will be able to receive free legal guidance on the screening and application process.

En Sintonía will continue with a conversation with representatives from We Are CASA, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting vulnerable communities. This segment will highlight available legal assistance for immigration cases, as well as English and citizenship classes.

The show will also include a segment with the Montgomery County Police Department, covering updates on police uniforms and new patches, guidance on how to recognize a police officer, and information about how to report crimes regardless of immigration status.

Additionally, the Office of Consumer Protection will share important tips on recognizing immigration-related scams and explain how to report fraud and get help if victimized. Residents can report fraud through the anonymous tip line or by calling 240-777-3636.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.