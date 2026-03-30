Keystone Heights Airport and Rana Group Announce 'Erisha Silicon Valley-Florida' Aerospace and Aviation Hub in Florida

Erisha Silicon Valley Florida USA

Erisha Silicon Valley-Florida, to be located at Keystone Heights Airport to foster innovation, manufacturing, and maintenance within the aerospace sector

Keystone Heights Airport and the Rana Group today announced a landmark strategic collaboration for "Erisha Silicon Valley-Florida," a state-of-the-art aerospace and aviation ecosystem in Florida.” — Dr Darshan Rana

NEWYORK, FL, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keystone Heights Airport and the Rana Group today announced a landmark strategic collaboration to explore the development of " Erisha Silicon Valley -Florida," a state-of-the-art aerospace and aviation ecosystem in Florida. This ambitious project aims to establish a comprehensive hub for aerospace and aviation innovation, precision machining, electronics, avionics, and UAV development, alongside a strong focus on green hydrogen technology for sustainable aviation. The parties have entered into agreements to begin negotiations of the ground lease, with both sides aligned on advancing discussions efficiently and with the shared intent of finalizing terms in the near term.Erisha Silicon Valley-Florida, to be located at Keystone Heights Airport, plans feature a robust infrastructure designed to foster innovation, manufacturing, and maintenance within the aerospace sector.Key components of the development include:Erisha Silicon Valley-Florida, to be located at Keystone Heights Airport, intends to feature a robust infrastructure designed to foster innovation, manufacturing, and maintenance within the aerospace sector. This project is expected to be spread over 700 acres of land and attract over 10 billion USD in investment. This concept includes new commercial hangars, dedicated buildings for specialized aviation component manufacturing, a comprehensive Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Facility, and an aircraft storage and paint hangar. The development, as planned, would also house an aerospace component manufacturing facility, two advanced composites units for aviation materials processing, and an aviation prototype assembly and test hangar. To support these operations, an integrated logistics and distribution center is intended to be established, alongside a cutting-edge Aviation Research & Development (R&D) innovation center and test labs. A modern Administration Center, complete with a conference facility, an Innovation Center specifically for AeroSpace and Robotics, and dedicated education and training centers for aviation could further enhance the hub's capabilities and ensure a skilled workforce for the future.A cornerstone of the Erisha Silicon Valley-Florida initiative is its commitment to environmental sustainability. The project is planned to include facilities for the retrofitting of vehicles, aircraft, and helicopters with green hydrogen technology. This could be complemented by the establishment of H2 fueling stations for aircraft and helicopters, as well as general charging stations, positioning the hub at the forefront of eco-friendly aviation solutions."This conversation with Rana Group marks a pivotal moment for Keystone Heights Airport and the broader Florida aerospace industry," said James O. Eifert, Major General, USAF (Ret) Chairman, Keystone Heights Airport Authority Board. "Erisha Silicon Valley hopes to not only bring significant economic growth and job creation to our region but also establish us as a leader in sustainable aviation practices and technological innovation."Dr. Darshan Rana, Chairman of Rana Group, stated, "We are thrilled to bring our vision for Erisha Silicon Valley to Florida. Our goal is to create a holistic ecosystem that supports the entire lifecycle of aerospace innovation, from R&D and manufacturing to maintenance and training, all while championing green technologies. Keystone Heights Airport provides the ideal foundation for this transformative project."The development also plans to encompass the manufacturing of ground handling equipment and vehicles essential for the aviation industry, further solidifying its role as a self-sufficient and integrated aerospace hub.About Keystone Heights AirportKeystone Heights Airport (FAA LID: 42J) is a public-use airport located in Clay and Bradford counties, Florida. Originally constructed in 1942, it serves as a vital asset for general aviation, flight training, and community engagement, contributing significantly to the regional economy and aviation sector.About Rana GroupRana Group is a diversified global conglomerate with extensive interests across various sectors, including agriculture, infrastructure, defense, and green energy. Under the leadership of Chairman Dr. Darshan Rana, the group is committed to innovation and sustainable development, with a proven track record of establishing large-scale industrial and manufacturing hubs worldwide.

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