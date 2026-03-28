Divine Kailash Launches Muktinath Yatra from Kathmandu, Gorakhpur and Raxaul 2026 for India and Nepal Pilgrims

Muktinath Yatra from Kathmandu package Muktinath Yatra from Gorakhpur package

Divine Kailash launches Muktinath Yatra 2026 packages from Kathmandu, Gorakhpur & Raxaul covering all major India-Nepal departure routes.

Muktinath Yatra is a deeply sacred journey. Our 2026 packages from Kathmandu, Gorakhpur and Raxaul ensure every devotee travels with comfort, care and devotion.” — Spokesperson, Divine Kailash

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, March 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Divine Kailash, a trusted name in sacred pilgrimage travel, has officially announced its 2026 Muktinath Yatra packages with departure options from Kathmandu, Gorakhpur, and Raxaul. This launch marks a significant step toward making one of the most revered pilgrimages in the Hindu and Buddhist world accessible to devotees traveling from multiple gateways across India and Nepal.The Muktinath Temple, situated at an altitude of 3,710 meters in the Mustang district of Nepal, holds deep religious significance for both Hindus and Buddhists. For Hindus, Lord Muktinath is a form of Lord Vishnu and one of the 108 Divya Desams. For Buddhists, the site is known as Chumig Gyatsa and is considered one of the most sacred places of worship. Reaching this holy destination requires careful planning, reliable transportation, and experienced pilgrimage support, all of which Divine Kailash has structured into its 2026 packages.Muktinath Yatra from KathmanduThe Muktinath Yatra from Kathmandu package is designed for devotees who are either based in Nepal or plan to fly into Kathmandu before beginning the pilgrimage. The journey from Kathmandu to Muktinath is well-connected through road and air routes, with the option to fly to Pokhara or Jomsom and then proceed toward the temple. Divine Kailash has curated this package to include comfortable accommodations, guided support, all necessary permits, and smooth transfers throughout the journey. Pilgrims traveling from Kathmandu benefit from shorter travel distances and direct access to the Annapurna region, making this one of the most convenient routes for the yatra.Muktinath Yatra from GorakhpurGorakhpur is one of the most important starting points for Indian pilgrims heading toward Nepal. Given its close proximity to the Nepal border and its strong religious connect through Gorakhnath Temple, thousands of devotees pass through Gorakhpur each year for Himalayan pilgrimages. The Muktinath Yatra from Gorakhpur package by Divine Kailash covers the complete journey from Gorakhpur, including border crossing at Sonauli, travel through Bhairahawa and Pokhara, and onward to Muktinath. The package is structured to ensure that pilgrims face no hassle at border checkpoints or during transit, with all documentation support and experienced tour coordinators available throughout the trip.Devotees from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and nearby states find Gorakhpur to be the most practical departure point for this pilgrimage. Divine Kailash has kept this in mind while designing a package that balances affordability, comfort, and spiritual experience.Muktinath Tour from RaxaulRaxaul, located on the Bihar-Nepal border, serves as a major crossing point for pilgrims from eastern and central India. The Muktinath Tour from Raxaul 2026 package is tailored for devotees coming from Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and other nearby regions who prefer road travel through this border corridor. From Raxaul, the journey crosses into Birgunj and then moves through the Nepal highway network toward Pokhara and ultimately to Muktinath.Divine Kailash has ensured that this package includes end-to-end coordination, covering departure from Raxaul, border formalities, accommodation at key stopovers, meals, local transportation in Nepal, and a dedicated pilgrimage guide. The 2026 edition of this package comes with improved travel arrangements and updated accommodation options based on pilgrim feedback from previous years.Why Choose Divine Kailash for Muktinath YatraDivine Kailash has built its reputation on delivering pilgrimage experiences that go beyond logistics. The team understands the spiritual importance of every moment during a yatra and works to ensure that pilgrims can focus entirely on their devotion without worrying about travel arrangements. From visa assistance and border crossing to high-altitude acclimatization guidance and temple darshan scheduling, every detail is handled with care. The 2026 packages are available for individual bookings, family groups, and organized group departures. Early registration is encouraged as slots fill quickly during the peak pilgrimage season between May and October.About Divine KailashDivine Kailash is a pilgrimage travel company specializing in sacred journeys across India and Nepal. The company offers expertly curated packages for destinations including Muktinath, Kailash Mansarovar, Char Dham, Pashupatinath, and other revered pilgrimage sites. With a strong focus on devotee comfort and spiritual satisfaction, Divine Kailash continues to serve thousands of pilgrims every year. For bookings and detailed itineraries, visit www.divinekailash.com

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