News Release – KDHO to Host Annual ‘National Public Health Week 2026’

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

KA ʻOIHANA OLAKINO

KENNETH S. FINK, M.D., MGA, MPH

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

KDHO TO HOST ANNUAL ‘NATIONAL PUBLIC HEALTH WEEK 2026’

26-029

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 27, 2026

LĪHUʻE, Hawaiʻi — The Kaua‘i District Health Office (KDHO) will celebrate National Public Health Week (NPHW) 2026 by hosting an open house for the public and community partners. The KDHO invites the public to learn about public health services, programs and job opportunities on Friday, April 10, 2026, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 3040 Umi St. in Līhuʻe. This event is free and open to all. No RSVP is required.

This year, NPHW will be celebrated during the week of April 6-12, 2026. This year’s theme of “Ready. Set. Action!” highlights the importance of making a difference in our own home, communities and state.

“National Public Health Week lets us share with the public the many programs and services that DOH offers to enhance the well-being of our communities,” says Kaua‘i District Health Officer Dr. Janet Berreman. “When we understand and support public health, all of us — from keiki to kūpuna — can work together to create opportunities to be healthy and thrive.”

There will be activities and entertainment for all ages. Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH) staff members will be available to share their work and talk about how we can work together to identify and address public health issues.

Public health relies on the shared commitment to making good health accessible to everyone by creating communities that are happier, healthier and stronger. Students and those looking for a career change are especially encouraged to attend, as they will be able to explore public health career opportunities during the open house. DOH staff on hand will include administrators, environmental health specialists, public health nurses, health educators, mental health professionals, food safety inspectors, disabilities case managers, microbiologists and more.

“This is a great opportunity for residents and community partners to learn more about DOH’s public health programs while networking and enjoying interactive activities,” Berreman added. “KDHO staff look forward to welcoming everyone at this event and saying ‘Mahalo!’ to our community and partners for their ongoing support to build a healthier Kaua‘i.”

If you need an auxiliary aid/service or other accommodation due to a disability, contact the KDHO at 808-241-3495 and [email protected] as soon as possible. Requests made as early as possible will allow adequate time to fulfill your request. Upon request, this notice is available in alternate formats such as large print, Braille, or electronic copy.

The DOH is committed to maintaining an environment free from discrimination, retaliation, or harassment on the basis of race, color, sex, national origin, age, or disability, or any other class as protected under federal or state law, with respect to any program or activity. For more information, including language accessibility and filing a complaint, please contact Non-Discrimination Coordinator Dean Kai at 808-586-4400, [email protected], or visit the DOH website at https://health.hawaii.gov.

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