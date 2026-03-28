DLNR News Release – BLNR APPROVES DLNR ACQUISITION OF CERTAIN WAHIAWĀ IRRIGATION SYSTEM LANDS, March 27, 2026

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES

KA ‘OIHANA KUMUWAIWAI ‘ĀINA

RYAN KANAKA‘OLE

ACTING CHAIRPERSON

BLNR APPROVES DLNR ACQUISITION OF CERTAIN WAHIAWĀ IRRIGATION SYSTEM LANDS

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 27, 2026

HONOLULU – After receiving public comments today, the Board of Land and Natural Resources (BLNR) voted to approve the acquisition of the parts of the Wahiawā Irrigation System that comprise the Wahiawā Reservoir (also known as Lake Wilson) by the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR).

“With the rains and flooding brought by the two Kona low storms this month, we faced the potential failure of the Wahiawā Dam, demonstrating just how urgent it is for upgrades to be made,” said Governor Josh Green. “Today’s decision by the BLNR is the first step in a vital acquisition process, which, if completed, will enable us to take the actions necessary to enhance the safety of our North Shore communities.”

“Today, the Board of Land and Natural Resources weighed several important issues to determine the best situation for the future of our state,” said BLNR’s Acting Chairperson Ryan Kanaka‘ole. “Facing the potential loss of the Wahiawā Reservoir, the Board voted for State acquisition of this resource to help preserve many benefits for neighboring communities, including a resource that helps recharge our groundwater aquifer, wildfire mitigation, public recreation, and irrigation to help sustain the agricultural security of our islands.

“In recent years, the DLNR has seen a concerning trend as an increasing number of private landowners have sought permits to remove their dams,” Kanaka‘ole noted. “This has resulted in a substantial decline in Hawaiʻi’s freshwater resources at a time when periods of drought have become far more common. The Boards’s decision moves us one step closer to securing our access to the vital fresh water that the Wahiawā Reservoir provides.”

This acquisition is now contingent upon the signing of a transfer agreement between Dole Food Company, Inc. (the current owner of the Wahiawā Irrigation System and associated lands), the state of Hawaiʻi, BLNR and the State Agribusiness Development Corporation (ADC), and is subject to the availability of funds.

In 2023, the Hawaiʻi State Legislature passed Act 218 , authorizing the state to acquire the Wahiawā Irrigation System, on terms negotiated and agreed upon by the Office of the Governor, or by eminent domain, and to purchase, repair, and maintain the associated spillway.

The acquisition is a multiagency action which involves:

Acquisition of the lands associated with the Wahiawā Reservoir (also known as Lake Wilson) by the DLNR.

Acquisition of the ditch system and other lands associated with the Wahiawā Irrigation System by the Agribusiness Development Corporation (ADC).

Act 218, Session Laws of Hawaiʻi, originally designated the Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity (DAB) to acquire the Wahiawā Dam and spillway, however, when it became clear that DAB does not have statutory powers to hold title and fee, the ADC incorporated those facilities into the properties it may acquire.

The Agribusiness Development Corporation Board of Directors is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, at 9 a.m., to consider acquiring of parcels of land related to the Wahiawā Dam and Spillway, as well as the Wahiawā Irrigation System, currently owned by Sustainable Hawaii, LLC.

If approved, DAB will begin work to retrofit the spillway to meet current standards and make various embankment improvements.

The transfer of all properties authorized to be acquired by Act 218 must be recorded with the DLNR’s Bureau of Conveyances by June 30, 2026, for the state to take ownership of the Wahiawā Irrigation System, dam and spillway.

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RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

Video – Wahiawā Dam and Lake Wilson, May 12, 2022:

https://vimeo.com/709307034

Photos – Wahiawā Reservoir (also known as Lake Wilson), May 12, 2022: