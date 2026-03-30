Keep It Cold Expands 16-Foot Trailer Availability in Nashville as Demand Grows in the Region

Keep It Cold expands 16-foot refrigerated trailer availability in Nashville supporting businesses with reliable large-capacity temporary cold storage solutions.

We move equipment where it is needed, and Nashville is an area where customers require larger-capacity refrigeration solutions” — Larry Klein

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keep It Cold , a mobile refrigeration and freezer trailer rental company, has expanded availability of its 16-foot refrigerated trailer in the Nashville area to support businesses requiring larger-capacity temporary cold storage.The company has repositioned equipment to serve customers in Nashville and the surrounding areas, including nearby service locations, where businesses require additional refrigerated space for catering operations, festivals, retail overflow, and multi-day events.“We move equipment where it is needed, and Nashville is an area where customers require larger-capacity refrigeration solutions,” said a spokesperson at Keep It Cold. “The 16-foot trailer gives businesses added flexibility when standard units are no longer sufficient, especially for operations that require reliable cold storage over multiple days.”Keep It Cold’s 16-foot refrigerated trailer complements the company’s existing lineup of 5-foot, 8-foot, and 12-foot units, providing additional storage capacity while maintaining dependable temperature control for refrigerated and freezer applications. Dual-temperature capability is available depending on configuration, allowing businesses to manage different storage requirements within a single unit when needed.The trailers are used across a range of operational scenarios, including supporting catering services, managing overflow inventory, handling multi-day events, and maintaining cold storage during equipment maintenance or replacement.In addition to standard event and food-service use, larger-capacity trailers are often used by businesses that need temporary cold storage during facility upgrades or when expanding operations into new locations. The added space allows for better organization of inventory and more efficient handling of temperature-sensitive products.All units are delivered directly to the customer’s location, positioned for safe and convenient access, and set to the required operating temperature for immediate use. This allows businesses to maintain operations without interruption during periods requiring additional cold storage or temporary backup.The expanded availability of 16-foot trailers in Nashville reflects how Keep It Cold adjusts equipment placement to support customer needs across its service areas. The company continues to evaluate service coverage and equipment availability to ensure customers have access to appropriate cold storage solutions that align with operational requirements.Businesses in Nashville and nearby areas can request availability and rental details by visiting keepitcold.com or calling 877-432-2653.

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