MGTT to Showcase High-Volume Manufacturing Excellence in Sleep & Wellness hardware for Baby and Toddler at ABC Kids Expo

White noise sound machine

LAGUNA HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading OEM/ODM Manufacturer Highlights Certified Safe Materials and Global Supply Chain Reliability for U.S. and European RetailersMGTT, a subsidiary of Golden Trees Technology and a premier global manufacturer of infant sleep & wellness hardware, is pleased to announce its participation in the ABC Kids Expo in Las Vegas, NV, from May 13th to 15th, 2026.With a core focus on the white noise sound machine for baby and toddler category, MGTT will demonstrate its specialized production capabilities to distributors, big-box retailers, and private-label brands. The showcase will feature MGTT’s core product lineup, including portable white noise machines, baby rockers, and sleep trainer clocks—all engineered with a "safety-first" manufacturing philosophy.“Our presence at the ABC Kids Expo is a testament to our commitment to the North American and European markets,” said Martin Zhang, CEO of MGTT. “We understand that for our B2B partners, reliability and material safety are non-negotiable. By combining our massive production capacity in Shenzhen with localized service in California, we provide a seamless, low-risk supply chain for brands seeking a world-class white noise sound machine for baby and toddler.”The MGTT Advantage: Manufacturing Reliability and SafetyCertified Safe & Non-Toxic Materials: MGTT prioritizes infant health by using 100% child-safe, BPA-free, and non-toxic materials. All products undergo rigorous chemical and mechanical testing to ensure compliance with stringent U.S. (ASTM/FCC) and European (CE/RoHS/EN71) safety standards.20+ Years of Manufacturing Expertise: Operating out of a 12,000-square-meter ISO-certified facility, MGTT manages the entire lifecycle of a white noise sound machine for baby and toddler, from internal SMT (Surface Mount Technology) to final assembly and quality control.Global Presence & Localized Support: With a dedicated U.S. headquarters in Laguna Hills, CA, MGTT offers Western partners real-time communication, localized logistics, and a deep understanding of the regulatory landscapes in both the U.S. and Europe.High-Capacity Production: Producing over 1 million units annually, MGTT provides the scalability required by global retailers while maintaining the flexibility of low MOQs for emerging boutique brands.A Proven Partner for Global BrandsMGTT’s reputation as a reliable partner is built on its vertically integrated production model. By maintaining an in-house tooling and molding department, the company ensures total control over product durability and finish. This expertise allows MGTT to offer comprehensive OEM and ODM services, including complimentary logo placement and custom packaging design, specifically tailored for the competitive Western retail environment.For more information on MGTT’s manufacturing certifications or to book a consultation during the ABC Kids Expo, please visit www.mgttus.com About MGTTMGTT is a professional B2B manufacturer specializing in high-performance sleep aids for the juvenile market. As a subsidiary of Golden Trees Technology, MGTT serves a global clientele with a primary focus on the U.S. and European markets. By leveraging two decades of industrial experience and a commitment to non-toxic, safe materials, MGTT has become a trusted source for the premier white noise sound machine for baby and toddler brands worldwide.Event DetailsBooth Number: Bayside E-F — 469Dates: May 13-15, 2026Location: Las Vegas Convention Center, NVSchedule a Meeting: Contact info@mgttus.com to arrange a private demo.Media ContactEsther CheungSocial Media & PR SpecialistMGTT CorporationTel: (626) 900-0798Email: info@mgttus.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.