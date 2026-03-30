Ziperase Launches Enterprise Connector on the ServiceNow Store

Ziperase delivers certified erasure proof directly into ServiceNow - automatically, accurately, and ready for any audit.

With the Ziperase Enterprise Connector, certified proof of erasure lives right inside ServiceNow, attached to the asset record, accessible on demand, and ready for any audit or regulatory review.” — Khalid Elibiary, President of Ziperase

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ziperase today launched the Ziperase Enterprise Connector on the ServiceNow Store, a free integration that delivers certified erasure evidence directly into ServiceNow Hardware Asset Management (HAM). For most organizations, proof of secure data erasure lives in a separate system, disconnected from the Configuration Management Database (CMDB). The Ziperase Enterprise Connector closes that gap.

“Enterprise IT and compliance teams shouldn’t have to chase down erasure certificates at audit time. With the Ziperase Enterprise Connector, certified proof of erasure lives right inside ServiceNow, attached to the asset record, accessible on demand, and ready for any audit or regulatory review. This is what closing the loop on ITAD compliance looks like.”

— Khalid Elibiary, Ziperase President

The result: every retired device fully documented in ServiceNow — from first deployment to certified erasure, in a single record. IT and compliance teams can trigger disposal workflows, update asset states, and feed compliance reporting dashboards without leaving the platform. The connector works with both Hardware Asset Management (HAM) Standard and Hardware Asset Management (HAM) Professional. HAM Professional users can put erasure evidence to work immediately, automating approvals, driving asset state changes, and keeping Asset Disposal, Refresh, and Retirement workflows moving without manual intervention.

The Ziperase Enterprise Connector is free for any organization running Ziperase Data Erasure Software. It is compatible with the ServiceNow AI Platform Zurich release and requires IT Asset Management (ITAM) or Hardware Asset Management (HAM) capabilities.

Get Started

Find the Ziperase Enterprise Connector on the ServiceNow Store.

ServiceNow is the AI control tower for business reinvention. Built with a purpose to make the world work better for everyone, the ServiceNow AI Platform provides a unified digital foundation that connects people, processes, and technology. Today, 85% of Fortune 500 companies work with ServiceNow to automate manual tasks and digitize complex workflows. By integrating with the ServiceNow AI Platform, Ziperase ensures that certified data sanitization is a seamless part of how ServiceNow is putting AI to work for people.

About Ziperase

Ziperase provides certified, automated data erasure software for enterprises, ITADs, and technology partners globally. Founded by industry veterans with more than 20 years of combined experience in data erasure and enterprise technology, the Ziperase team left yesterday’s limited legacy systems behind to build something better. The platform features API-first integration, intuitive, easy-to-use platform design, and centralized cloud reporting. Track erasures and device information with comprehensive asset management and detailed audit-ready reports. Ziperase holds ADISA Product Assurance and Common Criteria EAL2 certifications recognized by 30+ countries, with solutions compliant with IEEE 2883:2022 and NIST SP 800-88 R1 & R2 standards. Learn more at ziperase.com.

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Ziperase Data Erasure Solutions: Built for Enterprise

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