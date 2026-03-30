Mobile CRM Software Market Forecast 2026–2035: Remote Sales Enablement and Adoption Trends

The Business Research Company’s Mobile CRM Software Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s Mobile CRM Software Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The mobile CRM software market is dominated by a mix of global enterprise software developers and specialized customer relationship management technology firms. Companies are focusing on cloud-based platforms, AI-driven analytics, real-time mobile access, and seamless integration with existing enterprise systems to strengthen market presence and enhance user engagement. Emphasis on data security, regulatory compliance, customization capabilities, and scalability remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving digital customer experience and enterprise software sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Mobile CRM Software Market?

• According to our research, Salesforce Inc. led global sales in 2024 with a 3% market share. The mobile CRM solutions division of the company, which is directly involved in the mobile CRM software market, provides a wide range of cloud-based customer relationship management applications, AI-powered analytics tools, mobile access platforms, and integration capabilities that support sales automation, customer engagement, and enterprise-wide data management in regulated and dynamic business environments.

Who Are The Major Players In The Mobile CRM Software Market?

Major companies operating in the mobile CRM software market are Salesforce Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, HubSpot Inc., Freshworks Inc., Zendesk Inc., SugarCRM Inc., Pipedrive Inc., NIMBLE HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED, Infobip Ltd., Keap Inc., Creatio Inc., Bitrix24 Inc., Copper CRM Inc., vcita Inc., Apptivo Inc., Insightly Inc., Streak CRM Inc., Capsule CRM Ltd., Nutshell CRM Inc., SuiteCRM Ltd., PipelineDeals Inc., Really Simple Systems CRM Inc., Agile CRM Inc., Vtiger Inc., Less Annoying CRM Inc., vtenext s.r.l, Zoho Corporation Ltd.

How Concentrated Is The Mobile CRM Software Market?

• The market is fairly fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 20% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and regulatory entry barriers, driven by data security and privacy requirements, compliance with industry-specific regulations, software interoperability and integration standards, and the need for reliability in mobile customer relationship management environments. Leading players such as Salesforce Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, HubSpot Inc., Freshworks Inc., Zendesk Inc., SugarCRM Inc., Pipedrive Inc., and NIMBLE HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED hold notable market shares through diversified software portfolios, established enterprise client bases, global cloud infrastructure, and continuous innovation in mobile CRM functionalities and AI-driven customer engagement tools. As demand for real-time customer insights, seamless mobile access, and integrated sales and marketing solutions grows, strategic partnerships, product enhancements, and regional expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

• Leading companies include:

o Salesforce Inc. (3%)

o Microsoft Corporation (3%)

o Oracle Corporation (3%)

o SAP SE (3%)

o HubSpot Inc. (2%)

o Freshworks Inc. (2%)

o Zendesk Inc. (1%)

o SugarCRM Inc. (1%)

o Pipedrive Inc. (1%)

o NIMBLE HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED (1%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Mobile CRM Software Market?

• Major raw material suppliers in the mobile CRM software market include Salesforce.com, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Zoho Corporation, HubSpot, Inc., SugarCRM Inc., Pegasystems Inc., Freshworks Inc., Nimble Holdings Company Limited, Copper CRM, Creatio, Insightly, Apptivo, vTiger Solutions, Kapture CRM, EngageBay, Really Simple Systems, Maximizer Software Inc., Bitrix24, Close.io, Highrise (37signals), Agile CRM, Infor CloudSuite CRM, and Act.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Mobile CRM Software Market?

• Major wholesalers or distributors in the mobile CRM software market include CDW Corporation, Ingram Micro Inc., Tech Data Corporation, Arrow Electronics, Inc., Synnex Corporation, Softline Group, ALSO Holding AG, Bechtle AG, Redington Limited, EET Group A/S, Insight Enterprises, Inc., Logicom Public Limited, Exclusive Networks SA, Westcon Group, Macnica, Inc., Computer Gross S.p.A., Esprinet S.p.A., Anixter International Inc., Barentz International B.V., D&H Distributing Company, WESCO International, Inc., ScanSource, Inc., Allied Electronics & Automation, and Mindware FZ LLC.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Mobile CRM Software Market?

• Major end users in the mobile CRM software market include Verizon Communications Inc., AT&T Inc., Vodafone Group Plc, T-Mobile US, Inc., Orange S.A., Telefónica S.A., BT Group plc, Deutsche Telekom AG, China Mobile Limited, SoftBank Group Corp., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Accenture plc, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Infosys Limited, Wipro Limited, HCL Technologies Limited, Capgemini SE, Deloitte Digital, Ernst & Young Global Limited, KPMG International, and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

• Mobile-first CRM platforms are transforming the mobile CRM software market by enabling sales professionals to streamline workflows, enhance field productivity, and engage customers in real time.

• Example: In September 2024, Linq App Inc. launched linq one, a mobile-first CRM system.

• Its intuitive interface, real-time opportunity tracking, and seamless mobile capabilities improve sales efficiency, support immediate customer interactions, and reduce missed deals for remote and field-based teams.



Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

• Boosting Sales Productivity With AI-Powered Voice Capture And Automation In Mobile CRM

• Enhancing Field Team Efficiency Through Innovative Mobile CRM Applications

• Enabling Smarter Decision-Making With Patented Spotlight Intelligence Hubs

• Reducing Lead Response Times With AI-Generated Message Suggestions In Mobile CRM

Access The Detailed Mobile CRM Software Market Report Here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mobile-crm-software-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Mar_PR

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