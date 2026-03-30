Aviation Carbon Fiber Market Forecast 2026–2035: Lightweight Materials and Aerospace Trends

The Business Research Company’s Aviation Carbon Fiber Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s Aviation Carbon Fiber Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The aviation carbon fiber market is dominated by a mix of global aerospace material manufacturers and specialized advanced composite firms. Companies are focusing on high-strength lightweight carbon fiber materials, prepreg systems, resin infusion technologies, and tailored composite solutions to strengthen market presence and meet stringent aerospace performance standards. Emphasis on regulatory compliance, structural integrity, durability under extreme operating conditions, and integration with next-generation aircraft design remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving aerospace and defense materials sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Aviation Carbon Fiber Market?

• According to our research, Toray Industries Inc. led global sales in 2024 with a 7% market share. The advanced materials and aerospace composites division of the company, which is directly involved in the aviation carbon fiber market, provides a wide range of high-strength carbon fiber materials, prepreg systems, resin infusion solutions, and engineered composite components that support aircraft structural applications, weight reduction initiatives, and regulated aerospace manufacturing environments.

Who Are The Major Players In The Aviation Carbon Fiber Market?

Major companies operating in the aviation carbon fiber market are Toray Industries Inc., Hexcel Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Teijin Carbon Co. Ltd., Solvay S.A., SGL Carbon SE, Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co. Ltd., Weihai Guangwei Composites Co. Ltd., Zoltek Companies Inc., Nippon Graphite Fiber Co. Ltd, BGF Industries Inc., Park Aerospace Technologies Corp., Bally Ribbon Mills, Taekwang Industrial Co. Ltd., Jilin Carbon Fiber Co. Ltd., Chomarat Group, Hyosung Advanced Materials Corporation, DowAksa LLC (Aksa Karbon ve İleri Kompozit Malzemeler San. Ltd. Şti.), Renegade Materials Corporation, Jiangsu Hengshen Co. Ltd.

How Concentrated Is The Aviation Carbon Fiber Market?

• The market is highly concentrated, with the top 10 players accounting for 54% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects high technological and regulatory entry barriers, driven by stringent aerospace certification standards, compliance with aviation safety regulations, precision manufacturing and material engineering requirements, and the need for reliability, strength, and performance consistency in regulated aerospace manufacturing environments. Leading players such as Toray Industries Inc., Hexcel Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Teijin Carbon Co. Ltd., Solvay S.A., SGL Carbon SE, Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co. Ltd., Weihai Guangwei Composites Co. Ltd., Zoltek Companies Inc., and Nippon Graphite Fiber Co. Ltd. hold notable market shares through diversified carbon fiber and composite product portfolios, long-term aerospace partnerships, global manufacturing and distribution networks, and continuous innovation in high-performance materials and lightweight structural solutions. As demand for advanced aircraft structures, weight reduction initiatives, and next-generation aerospace materials grows, strategic collaborations, product development, and regional expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

• Leading companies include:

o Toray Industries Inc. (7%)

o Hexcel Corporation (7%)

o Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (6%)

o Teijin Carbon Co. Ltd. (6%)

o Solvay S.A. (6%)

o SGL Carbon SE (6%)

o Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co. Ltd. (5%)

o Weihai Guangwei Composites Co. Ltd. (5%)

o Zoltek Companies Inc. (4%)

o Nippon Graphite Fiber Co. Ltd (3%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Aviation Carbon Fiber Market?

• Major raw material suppliers in the aviation carbon fiber market include Toray Industries, Inc., Hexcel Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, SGL Carbon SE, Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co., Ltd., Weihai Guangwei Composites Co., Ltd., Zoltek Companies, Inc., Nippon Graphite Fiber Co., Ltd., Gurit Holding AG, Cytec Solvay Group, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Carbon Fiber Technology (CFT) Inc., DowAksa Advanced Composites, Jushi Group Co., Ltd., Beijing Composites Co., Ltd., BASF SE, Owens Corning, Inc., Hyosung Advanced Materials Corporation, Jiangsu Hengshen Carbon Fiber Co., Ltd., Sinoma Science & Technology Co., Ltd., Toho Tenax Co., Ltd., and Teijin Carbon Co., Ltd.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Aviation Carbon Fiber Market?

• Major wholesalers or distributors in the aviation carbon fiber market include Avient Corporation, Fiberglass Co., Ltd., Composites One, Inc., United Composites, Inc., StructureTech Composites, Inc., Mulilo Carbon Systems, Inc., Materials Distribution, Inc., Polystrand, Inc., Premier Composites, Inc., ACME Composites Distribution, Composites Connection, Inc., Fibers & Composites, LLC, Exel Composites, Inc., Advanced Composites Supply, Curbell Plastics, Inc., Emcotech, Inc., Huntsman Advanced Materials, Inc., Composite Envisions, Inc., E & L Composites, Inc., Cores Composites, Inc., Techmer PM, Inc., Interplastic Corporation, Composites Fabricators, Inc., Wise Plastics, Inc., and Composites Solutions, LLC.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Aviation Carbon Fiber Market?

• Major end users in the aviation carbon fiber market include The Boeing Company, Airbus SE, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, Bombardier Inc., Embraer S.A., Dassault Aviation S.A., Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation, Leonardo S.p.A., Textron Inc., COMAC, Sukhoi Company, Irkut Corporation, Antonov State Company, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, KAI (Korea Aerospace Industries, Ltd.), Pilatus Aircraft Ltd., Daher S.A., Rolls-Royce Holdings plc, Safran S.A., Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc., Triumph Group, Inc., and Aerion Corporation.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

• High-tensile intermediate modulus (IM) continuous carbon fibers are advancing the aviation carbon fiber market by improving structural performance, reducing aircraft weight, and enhancing manufacturability for advanced aerospace applications.

• Example: In May 2025, Hexcel Corporation launched HexTow IM9 24K, a continuous carbon fiber featuring 24,000 filaments.

• Its compatibility with toughened epoxies, BMI, and out-of-autoclave resin systems enhances production efficiency, supports high-rate composite manufacturing, and improves overall aircraft structural performance.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

• Enhancing Aircraft Performance With Aerospace-Grade Carbon Fiber Composite Propellers

• Modernizing Fleets And Passenger Experience Through Next-Generation Carbon Fiber Widebody Aircraft

• Promoting Sustainability With Reclaimed Carbon Fiber Composites From End-of-Life Aircraft

• Advancing Circular Economy Goals Through End-of-Life Recycling Programs For Carbon Fiber Composites

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