The AI Governance Expectations Gap: New Article in ACCA's Accounting and Business

Charlotte Fallon Smith, Founder of Fallon AI, and James Walker FCCA, Managing Director of Lightning Oak, co-authors of "AI buck stops with boards" published in ACCA's Accounting and Business magazine, March 2026.

James Walker FCCA and Charlotte Fallon Smith address the gap between AI adoption and effective board-level governance

The principles of sound governance do not become redundant because the technology has changed. They become more important than ever.” — James Walker FCCA

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- James Walker FCCA, a Non-Executive Director, Board Adviser and internal audit professional, and Charlotte Fallon Smith, Founder of Fallon AI , have co-authored a feature article in ACCA's Accounting and Business (AB) magazine addressing the widening gap between AI adoption and effective board-level governance.The article, published in the March 2026 edition under the headline " AI buck stops with boards ", examines why governance is failing to keep pace with AI deployment. It draws on a global EY survey finding that while 72% of C-suite executives had scaled AI, only a third had governance protocols in place, alongside Gartner research indicating that 80% of non-executive directors believe current board practices are inadequate to oversee AI.Walker and Fallon Smith argue that boards already possess the control frameworks needed to govern AI effectively but are failing to apply them with sufficient depth. The article sets out practical governance principles across areas including control fundamentals, accountability, human oversight, and board learning."AI governance is about applying proven frameworks to systems that are faster, more opaque and harder to audit than what came before," said James Walker. "The principles of sound governance - clear ownership, verified controls, meaningful oversight - do not become redundant because the technology has changed. They become more important than ever."The article highlights a Bank of England and FCA survey finding that while 75% of UK financial services firms are already using AI, 46% only partially understand the systems they have deployed - an accountability gap the authors describe as a fundamental governance failure.Charlotte Fallon Smith, Founder of Fallon AI, added: "AI is not a software integration you can delegate to your CTO. It is changing how organisations do everything. People who understand this technology can already see the holes in your governance and boards that aren't keeping pace are opening themselves up to those who know how to exploit that gap."The article is published in the March 2026 edition of Accounting and Business, which reaches ACCA's global membership of over 252,000 qualified accountants and 530,000 students across 180 countries.About James WalkerJames Walker FCCA CMIIA is a Non-Executive Director, Board Adviser and Internal Audit professional with experience in banking and financial services governance. He previously held the role of Global Head of Audit in Investment Banking at Credit Suisse. He has served on boards across the charity sector including Missing People and The Start Line, with leadership roles within London Search and Rescue and Footstep AI. James advises boards on governance, strategy, risk management, and internal audit effectiveness.About Charlotte Fallon SmithCharlotte Fallon Smith is the Founder of Fallon AI, where she designs practical AI governance frameworks for boards and leadership teams. She delivers board-level AI training for directors and audit committees, and her neurodivergent perspective - shaped by ADHD, autism, and dyslexia - gives her a different lens: pattern recognition others miss, lateral thinking that cuts through conventional wisdom, and a refusal to accept "that's just how it's done" as a reason not to question something. Her specialism is closing the gap between AI adoption and governance that works.

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