Governor Abbott Announces Over $26 Million In Grants To Texas Military Communities

TEXAS, March 26 - March 26, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced over $26 million in grant funding for infrastructure projects in military communities through the Texas Military Preparedness Commission’s (TMPC) Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant (DEAAG) program.

"Texas is home to over 1.7 million veterans and active duty, reserve personnel, and their families," said Governor Abbott. "These funds will help ensure Texas military facilities, including our 15 major military installations, are up-to-date with the latest technology to enhance the safety and well-being of Texans and Americans by increasing water access and equipment resiliency. I thank the Texas Military Preparedness Commission for their continued service in supporting our servicemembers so that we can best prepare our state to defend its critical infrastructure."

The grant funds will be invested in infrastructure projects and other initiatives to support military installations in Texas and protect jobs in military communities that may be impacted by any future Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) process or other basing decisions.

With this first round of FY 2026-2027 grants, Governor Abbott has awarded over $172 million in grants to military communities through the DEAAG program since 2015.

The following entities will receive FY 2026-2027 DEAAG reimbursements:

Ark-Tex Council of Governments: $5 million; Red River Army Depot – Fund mission to meet the U.S. Military Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS) requirements

Bell County: $4.5 million; Fort Hood – Development of an Aquifer Storage and Recovery (ASR) system

City of El Paso: $4 million; Fort Bliss – Increasing water production capacity of the Kay Bailey Hutchison Desalination Plant

Val Verde County: $5 million; Laughlin AFB – Modernization of airfield lighting system to FAA standards to meet current and future USAF missions

City of Corpus Christi: $2.074 million; Corpus Christi Naval Air Station – Replace aging domestic wastewater collection pipes

City of Corpus Christi: $990,000; Corpus Christi Army Depot – Installation of four Atmospheric Water Generation (AWG) units to supplement water usage in high-demand production areas

City of San Antonio: $5 million; JBSA- Fort Sam Houston – Renovation partnership with the City of San Antonio, Bexar County, the State of Texas, and the Defense Health Agency (DHA) of the South Beach facility

The TMPC in the Office of the Governor advises the Governor and the Texas Legislature on defense and military issues. TMPC’s goal is to preserve, protect, expand, and attract new military missions, assets, and installations in Texas. Additionally, the TMPC encourages defense-related businesses to expand or relocate to Texas. The commission is composed of 13 members serving six-year staggered terms, typically representing an installation in their community.