Governor Abbott Appoints Four To Red River Authority Board Of Directors

TEXAS, March 26 - March 26, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott reappointed Tonya Detten and appointed Ron Mullins and Troy Weber to the Red River Authority Board of Directors for terms set to expire on August 11, 2031. Additionally, the Governor appointed Ruben Arias for a term set to expire on August 11, 2027. The Red River Authority provides for the control, conservation, and development of the watershed and water of the Red River and its Texas tributaries.

Tonya Detten of Panhandle is retired. She previously served as the director of benefits and systems at PanTeXas Deterrence. She is board president of the Highland Park independent school district school board. Detten received a Bachelor of Arts in Radio, Television, and Film and a Master of Business Administration in Management from West Texas A&M University.

Ron Mullins of Archer City is retired. He previously served as a utility regulatory officer for the Red River Authority of Texas. He is the former president of the Northwest Texas Water Utilities Association. Additionally, he is the budget committee chairman at First Baptist Church - Archer City and treasurer of Archer County Shooting Sports.

Troy Weber of Denison is retired from Texas Instruments and is the president of Weber Advisors, Inc. He is a deacon and the finance committee chair for Parkside Baptist Church and a volunteer with Center Cross Soup Kitchen. Weber received a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from Texas A&M University.

Ruben Arias of Amarillo is the owner/operator of Custom Water Services, LLC. He retired from the City of Amarillo’s Osage Surface Water Treatment Plant as the Process Control Supervisor. He is a board member on the Texas Water Utilities Association, serving as the secretary and treasurer of the Panhandle Region and a member of the advisory committee for Texas Panhandle Centers.