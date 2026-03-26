Governor Abbott Announces The 2026 Star Of Texas Nominations

TEXAS, March 26 - March 26, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that nominations for the 2026 Star of Texas Awards, which honor peace officers, firefighters, emergency medical first responders, and federal law enforcement personnel who were seriously injured or killed in the line of duty, are now open. Nominations are due to the Office of the Governor by June 15, 2026.

“The Star of Texas Award honors the courage and bravery of our peace officers, firefighters, and first responders who have risked their lives to protect their fellow Texans,” said Governor Abbott. “These community heroes have dedicated their lives to a higher purpose and selflessly serve our great state every single day. We thank them for their courage, sacrifice, and unwavering dedication to Texans.”

To be eligible for the 2026 award, the critical incident must have occurred between September 1, 2003 and June 15, 2026. Nominations can also be made for private citizens who were seriously injured or killed while aiding or attempting to aid a peace officer, firefighter, or emergency medical first responder in the performance of their duties.

You can submit your 2026 Star of Texas Awards nominations here.