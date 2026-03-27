Governor Abbott Reappoints Carbonara To Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority Board Of Directors
TEXAS, March 27 - March 27, 2026 | Austin, Texas
Governor Greg Abbott reappointed William Carbonara to the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority Board of Directors (GBRA) for a term set to expire February 1, 2031. GBRA oversees water resources for the communities in its ten-county district.
William Carbonara of Cuero is vice president of RNC Insurance Agency and is a Certified Insurance Counselor. He is a board member for the Cuero Independent School District Education Foundation and a baseball coach for Cuero Little League. Carbonara received a Bachelor of Business Administration and a Master of Business Administration from the University of the Incarnate Word.
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