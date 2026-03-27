DPS Names Winners of 14th Annual Javier Arana Jr. Top Trooper Competition

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is proud to announce the winners of the 14th annual Javier Arana Jr. Top Trooper Competition: Top male Brody Telfer (Belton) and Top female Melanie Moreno (Seguin). The contest wrapped up on Friday after several days of intense competition at the DPS Tactical Training Center in Florence, Texas.

“This competition represents the very best of the Texas Department of Public Safety. These Troopers demonstrate not only elite skill and discipline, but an unwavering commitment to protecting and serving Texans,” said Texas Highway Patrol Chief Bryan Rippee. “These men and women push themselves beyond the standard, and their performance reflects the highest level of training and readiness required to represent our agency with excellence.”

The Top Trooper Competition is named after DPS Trooper Javier Arana Jr., who participated in the inaugural competition in 2012 and passed away shortly after. This year, 140 DPS personnel from across the state competed in the multi-day competition, including 112 males and 28 females – the highest number of female competitors to ever take part in the event’s history. The competition tested Troopers on driving and firearms skills, physical conditioning, endurance and job knowledge through nine events.

Beyond the competition itself, events like the Top Trooper Competition play a critical role in strengthening partnerships across the state. Troopers from different regions come together, building relationships and trust that are essential when responding to large-scale incidents such as natural disasters, where personnel from across Texas must work side by side. At the same time, participants gain valuable, hands-on training that enhances their skills, readiness and ability to respond effectively in high-pressure situations – ultimately making them stronger, more capable Troopers for the communities they serve.

As part of taking the title of Top Trooper, Telfer and Moreno received a custom Spartan sword, kettlebell, pistol slide and handcuffs, among other prizes. They also now qualify to represent Texas DPS in the National Top Trooper Competition, which will be held in Ohio in September, have the opportunity to compete in the National LawFit Challenge and attend the International Chiefs of Police Annual Conference and Exposition. Telfer and Moreno will be recognized at an upcoming Public Safety Commission Meeting at DPS Headquarters in Austin.

Photos of the 14th Annual Javier Arana Jr. Top Trooper Competition are available here.

Watch highlights from this year’s competition on the DPS YouTube page, here.

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