Experience the World of NARUTO & BORUTO 'Ninjutsu Nature Transformation Battle' Event Underway at Nijigen No Mori

AWAJI, JAPAN, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Located on the scenic Awaji Island in Hyogo Prefecture, Nijigen no Mori is Japan’s premier outdoor anime theme park. Just a short trip from Kobe, Osaka or Kansai International Airport (KIX) via the stunning Akashi Kaikyo Bridge, it is a must-visit destination for travelers looking to escape the city and step into the world of Japanese pop culture.

The park’s crown jewel is "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato," a massive, life-sized recreation of the "Hidden Leaf Village" (Konohagakure no Sato). Here, you can stand before the iconic Hokage Rock, visit the famous Ramen Ichiraku, and complete ninja trials in the "Heaven Scroll" (Ten No Maki) and "Earth Scroll"(Chi No Maki) attractions. It is an immersive experience where fans of all ages can truly become part of the Naruto universe.

New Event: Master your Ninjutsu in a Tactical Battle

A new challenge has arrived in the village! The "Ninjutsu Nature Transformation Battle" is a tactical game that both adults and kids can enjoy. This experience brings the strategic elements of the anime to life, allowing you to test your instincts against other ninja.

Feel the rush of the battlefield with immersive sound effects as you prepare your moves. Your quick thinking will be put to the test as you battle it out. Whether you are a seasoned fan or visiting with family, this interactive outdoor battle is the perfect way to spend your spring. Winners will receive exclusive original merchandise available only here at Shinobi-Zato. Come to Japan and show us your ninja spirit.

■Ninjutsu Tactics Battle Game: "Ninjutsu Nature Transformation Battle: Release the Fire Style: Fireball Technique!" Overview

Period:

Friday, March 20, 2026 – Sunday, June 28, 2026

Held daily from 13:00 to 14:00

Held only on Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays during the above period.

No sessions will be held during Golden Week (April 29 – May 6)

Location:

"Shinobi-Zato"

Participants wishing to join should gather in front of the Shinobi-Zato Workshop at 13:00

Details:

Participants each hold a hand of scrolls representing the five natures – Fire, Water, Earth, Lighting, and Wind – and activate Technique on cue with a call, engaging in multiple battles where victory is decided by the superiority relationships between chakra natures. An “Academy Mode” is also available so that first-time visitors and small children can enjoy the game. With rules that make it easy to understand the compatibility of the basic natures, guests can intuitively enjoy ninTechnique battles.

・Each scroll can only be used once

・Players can use two special Technique that combine multiple scrolls. These Technique are guaranteed to win against a single scroll played by the opponent.

・Winners can choose their favorite character card from the exclusive Gemali-style original bromides aavailabe only at “NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato.”

Chakra nature superiority relationships are as follows: Fire > Wind, Wind > Lightning, Lightning > Earth, Earth > Water, Water > Fire.

There are two Technique that can overcome the basic nature relationships. “Ice Release: Ten Thousand Ice Petals” uses the Water and Wind scrolls, and “Dust Release: Detachment of the Primitive World” uses the Wind, Earth, and Fire scrolls. If the opponent plays only one scroll, these Technique win automatically. If “Ice Release: Ten Thousand Ice Petals” and “Dust Release: Detachment of the Primitive World” are played against each other, “Dust Release: Detachment of the Primitive World” wins.

Price:

Free of charge

Separated admission ticket to “NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato” is required.

URL：

https://nijigennomori.com/en/naruto_shinobizato/?utm_campaign=pr

■About “NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato”

“NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato” is an attraction area themed around the anime NARUTO and BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS, which follows the story of Boruto Uzumaki, the son of Naruto Uzumaki, the protagonist of NARUTO.

The area recreates the Hidden Leaf Village, featuring a large Hokage Rock monument and life-size figures of characters from the TV anime series. Visitors can experience the world of the series through interactive attractions, including athletic training activities and a three-dimensional maze.

■About Nijigen no Mori (Anime Park Awaji Island)

Nijigen no Mori is an anime-themed park located on Awaji Island in Hyogo Prefecture, Japan. The park spans approximately 28 times the size of Tokyo Dome and is set within a natural environment.

By utilizing digital and interactive technologies, the park offers immersive experiences for visitors of all ages and nationalities. It features attractions based on Japanese anime, manga, and game content, allowing visitors to engage with these works through multi-sensory activities.

The park includes areas themed around well-known titles such as Dragon Quest, Godzilla, NARUTO, and Crayon Shinchan, recreating the worlds of these works in a natural setting and offering hands-on, experiential attractions.

©2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2007 SHIPPUDEN All Rights Reserved.

©2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2017 BORUTO All Rights Reserved.

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